Pujya Doss

MARCH 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean Street Foods You Won't Find Anywhere Else

Chewy rice cakes smothered in spicy gochujang sauce, a beloved Korean classic that packs a flavorful punch

Image: Pexels

Tteokbokki

A convenient cup filled with marinated beef, vegetables, and rice, perfect for an on-the-go savory snack

Image: Pexels

Bulgogi Cupbap

A fragrant and spicy fried rice dish featuring Korea's iconic fermented cabbage, kimchi

Image: Pexels

Kimchi Bokkeumbap

Korean blood sausage, a unique and flavorful dish

Image: Pexels

Soondae 

Fish cake skewers bathed in a savory broth, a popular street food that warms the soul

Image: Pexels

Odeng

Spiral-cut potatoes deep-fried to perfection, offering a crispy and delightful potato-on-a-stick experience

Image: Pexels

Hweori Gamja

Korean dumplings, either steamed or fried, stuffed with a savory mixture of vegetables and meat

Image: Pexels

Mandu

Savory egg muffins that make for a satisfying and portable breakfast

Image: Pexels

Gyeran Bbang

Colorful rolls of rice and vegetables, wrapped in seaweed and perfect for a quick, balanced meal

Image: Pexels

Kimbap

Crispy, flavorful, and often spicy, Korean fried chicken is a street food favorite known for its mouthwatering appeal

Image: Pexels

Korean Fried Chicken

