Heading 3

10 Korean Web Dramas For Workaholics

Sugandha Srivastava

june 15, 2023

Entertainment

Yang Ji Soo becomes entangled in a messy love triangle when her affair with Moon Ji Ho collides with her relationship with Yoon Tae Oh at their workplace

Bad Girlfriend

Source: VLive

In the high school drama, "I Have A Secret," Woo Ji Soo harbors feelings for her best friend's boyfriend while navigating friendship and secrets

I Have A Secret

Source:CBS

One Fine Week follows the life swap of a coffee shop part-timer and a famous K-pop idol, leading to unexpected friendships and experiences.

One Fine Week

Source: MBC

Kim Yeon Doo, tired of unwanted attention, pretends a stranger is her boyfriend and discovers there's more to him than meets the eye

Best Mistake

Source:VLive

Two Yoo Min Jaes with contrasting personalities swap identities and face unexpected consequences when Shin Yi Joon enters their lives

User Not Found

Source:Viki

Twenty-Twenty follows a group of young adults navigating adulthood, embracing responsibilities, and discovering their individuality and identity

Twenty-Twenty

Source:JTBC

High-achiever Han Yoo Sung is accused of mimicking idol trainee Ji Soo Bin, uncovering hidden depths in their personalities

Mimicus

Source:Viki

Wish Woosh season 2 explores the complex relationship between ambitious Min Ji Woo and newcomer Lee Min Woong at their workplace

Wish Woosh 2

Source:VLive

With strong on-screen chemistry, this web drama delves into the mother-daughter relationship affected by the daughter's fangirling and aspirations for an "In-Seoul" university

In Seoul

Source: MBC

"Pop Out Boy!" gained attention with Kim Min Kyu and Kim Do Yeon from Produce 101, as it portrays a manhwa character adapting to the real world and encountering a look-alike female lead

Pop Out Boy!

Source:MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here