Yang Ji Soo becomes entangled in a messy love triangle when her affair with Moon Ji Ho collides with her relationship with Yoon Tae Oh at their workplace
Bad Girlfriend
Source: VLive
In the high school drama, "I Have A Secret," Woo Ji Soo harbors feelings for her best friend's boyfriend while navigating friendship and secrets
I Have A Secret
Source:CBS
One Fine Week follows the life swap of a coffee shop part-timer and a famous K-pop idol, leading to unexpected friendships and experiences.
One Fine Week
Source: MBC
Kim Yeon Doo, tired of unwanted attention, pretends a stranger is her boyfriend and discovers there's more to him than meets the eye
Best Mistake
Source:VLive
Two Yoo Min Jaes with contrasting personalities swap identities and face unexpected consequences when Shin Yi Joon enters their lives
User Not Found
Source:Viki
Twenty-Twenty follows a group of young adults navigating adulthood, embracing responsibilities, and discovering their individuality and identity
Twenty-Twenty
Source:JTBC
High-achiever Han Yoo Sung is accused of mimicking idol trainee Ji Soo Bin, uncovering hidden depths in their personalities
Mimicus
Source:Viki
Wish Woosh season 2 explores the complex relationship between ambitious Min Ji Woo and newcomer Lee Min Woong at their workplace
Wish Woosh 2
Source:VLive
With strong on-screen chemistry, this web drama delves into the mother-daughter relationship affected by the daughter's fangirling and aspirations for an "In-Seoul" university
In Seoul
Source: MBC
"Pop Out Boy!" gained attention with Kim Min Kyu and Kim Do Yeon from Produce 101, as it portrays a manhwa character adapting to the real world and encountering a look-alike female lead
Pop Out Boy!
Source:MBC