10 Korean words to know to impress your Oppa
"I love you." This phrase expresses deep affection and is a powerful way to convey your love to your boyfriend.
Saranghae (사랑해):
"Honey" or "darling." "Jagiya" is a term of endearment used to address a loved one, similar to "honey" or "darling" in English.
Jagiya (자기야):
"Fool" or "silly." This word can be used affectionately to tease your boyfriend in a playful manner.
Babo (바보):
"Darling" or "sweetheart." "Yobo" is another term of endearment commonly used between romantic partners.
Yobo (요보):
"Cuteness" or "charm." "Aegyo" refers to a cute and charming behavior often displayed to express affection or to get one's way.
Aegyo (애교):
"Husband." Referring to your boyfriend as "nampyeon" can convey a sense of commitment and seriousness in the relationship.
Nampyeon (남편):
"Really" or "truly." Using "jinjja" can emphasize the sincerity of your words or express genuine surprise or disbelief.
Jinjja (진짜):
"I miss you." This phrase expresses longing and affection towards your boyfriend when you're apart.
Bogoshipda (보고싶다):
"Love." "Sarang" is a simple yet powerful word that embodies the deep feelings of affection and attachment in a romantic relationship.
Sarang (사랑):
"Yes." While not exclusive to Korean, using "yeha" in Korean conversation with your boyfriend can show your efforts to learn his language and communicate effectively.
Yeha (예하):
