Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean words to know to impress your Oppa

"I love you." This phrase expresses deep affection and is a powerful way to convey your love to your boyfriend.

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Saranghae (사랑해):

"Honey" or "darling." "Jagiya" is a term of endearment used to address a loved one, similar to "honey" or "darling" in English.

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

Jagiya (자기야):

"Fool" or "silly." This word can be used affectionately to tease your boyfriend in a playful manner.

Babo (바보):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"Darling" or "sweetheart." "Yobo" is another term of endearment commonly used between romantic partners.

Yobo (요보):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"Cuteness" or "charm." "Aegyo" refers to a cute and charming behavior often displayed to express affection or to get one's way.

Aegyo (애교):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"Husband." Referring to your boyfriend as "nampyeon" can convey a sense of commitment and seriousness in the relationship.

Nampyeon (남편):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"Really" or "truly." Using "jinjja" can emphasize the sincerity of your words or express genuine surprise or disbelief.

Jinjja (진짜):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"I miss you." This phrase expresses longing and affection towards your boyfriend when you're apart.

Bogoshipda (보고싶다):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"Love." "Sarang" is a simple yet powerful word that embodies the deep feelings of affection and attachment in a romantic relationship.

Sarang (사랑):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

"Yes." While not exclusive to Korean, using "yeha" in Korean conversation with your boyfriend can show your efforts to learn his language and communicate effectively.

Yeha (예하):

IMAGE CREDITS: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here