10 Korean words to use at the workplace pt 2
This term refers to the company president or CEO. It's a respectful way to address the head of the company.
Image: JTBC
Sajangnim:
Meaning "colleague" or "co-worker," this term is used to refer to people working together in the same organization.
Image: JTBC
Dongryo:
Translating to "meeting," this word is commonly used when characters discuss work-related matters or gather for discussions.
Image: JTBC
Hoeui:
Similar to the English term "intern," it refers to temporary employees gaining work experience within a company.
Image: tvN
Inteon:
This term encompasses "work" or "duty" and is frequently used in K-dramas when characters discuss their responsibilities.
Image: tvN
Eobmu:
Translating to "promotion," this word is often used in the context of characters aspiring to advance in their careers.
Image: tvN
Seungjin:
Referring to a "team leader" or "manager," it's a term used to address someone in charge of a specific group within the organization.
Image: JTBC
Timjang:
Meaning "return" or "come back," this term is used when characters return to work after an absence.
Image: JTBC
Bokgwi:
Translating to "salary" or "annual income," this word is often mentioned when characters discuss their financial situations.
Image: JTBC
Yeonbong:
This term means "off work" or "leaving work" and is frequently used in K-dramas when characters finish their workday.
Image: tvN
Toegeun: