Pujya Doss

January 22, 2024

10 Korean words to use at the workplace pt 2

This term refers to the company president or CEO. It's a respectful way to address the head of the company.

Image: JTBC

Sajangnim: 

Meaning "colleague" or "co-worker," this term is used to refer to people working together in the same organization.

Image: JTBC

Dongryo: 

Translating to "meeting," this word is commonly used when characters discuss work-related matters or gather for discussions.

Image: JTBC

Hoeui: 

Similar to the English term "intern," it refers to temporary employees gaining work experience within a company.

Image: tvN

Inteon: 

This term encompasses "work" or "duty" and is frequently used in K-dramas when characters discuss their responsibilities.

Image: tvN

Eobmu: 

Translating to "promotion," this word is often used in the context of characters aspiring to advance in their careers.

Image: tvN

Seungjin: 

Referring to a "team leader" or "manager," it's a term used to address someone in charge of a specific group within the organization.

Image: JTBC

Timjang: 

Meaning "return" or "come back," this term is used when characters return to work after an absence.

Image: JTBC

Bokgwi: 

Translating to "salary" or "annual income," this word is often mentioned when characters discuss their financial situations.

Image: JTBC

Yeonbong: 

This term means "off work" or "leaving work" and is frequently used in K-dramas when characters finish their workday.

Image: tvN

Toegeun: 

