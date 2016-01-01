It follows Seok Woo (Gong Yoo) and his daughter (Kim Su An) who are on a train heading to Busan. However, their journey takes a stop when they become trapped in a zombie outbreak in South Korea
Train to Busan
Source: Next Entertainment World
A standalone sequel to the 2016 film Train to Busan, it follows a former soldier who's sent along with a team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula now inhabited by zombies, rogue militia, and a family
Peninsula
Source: RedPeter Films
The historical horror drama revolves around Lee Chang (Ju Ji Hoon), the Crown Prince of Joseon, who is investigating a mysterious illness ravaging his kingdom
Kingdom
Source: Netflix
It serves as a prequel to season one of ‘Kingdom’ and explains the background of Ashin (Jun Ji Hyun), the mysterious woman introduced at the end of season two, and the origin of the resurrection plant that turns people into monsters
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Source: Netflix
#Alive centres around a video game live streamer, Oh Joon Woo (Yoo Ah In) and his fight for survival in his apartment in Seoul during a zombie apocalypse
#Alive
Source: ZIP Cinema, Perspective Pictures
It is set in the near future following the release of a failed treatment drug which instead causes a pandemic known as the Lytta Virus or mad person disease starring Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik
Happiness
Source: tvN
The fantasy mystery series tells the story of Kang Min Ho, a man who wakes up to find that he has turned into a zombie and has amnesia. To fit into society, he learns how to act like a normal human and becomes a private detective
Zombie Detective
Source: KBS
It is set against the backdrop of a zombie virus outbreak in the kingdom as a conflict breaks out between exiled prince Lee Chung (Hyun Bin) and Minister of War, Kim Ja Joon (Jang Dong Gun)
Rampant
Source: Leeyang Film, Rear Window
This zombie comedy film revolves around the Park family whose lives turn upside down when their father gets bitten by a zombie
The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale
Source: Megabox Plus M
It serves as a prequel to Train to Busan and depicts the origin of the zombie virus. The animated movie received acclaim for its depiction of social issues in South Korea, making it more than just a typical zombie film
Seoul Station
Source: Finecut Next, Next Entertainment World, Studio Dadashow
