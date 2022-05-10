Entertainment
10 latest must-watch South movies
Jai Bhim
Suriya starrer courtroom drama Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a must-watch. It is based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu and was also selected for the Oscars 2021 race
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in key roles
Pushpa: The Rise
CBI 5: The Brain, the fifth installment of CBI film series starring Mammootty has been released on the big screens, 35 years after the first part.directed by K Madhu, the iconic character Sethurama Iyer
CBI 5: The Brain
Saani Kaayidham, the bilingual film starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan is a raw and rustic revenge drama, directed by Arun. Netizens hailed lead actors' performances, storyline and action
Saani Kaayidham
Tamil- Telugu film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal starring Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and directed by Vignesh Shivan is the best rom-com in the recent times
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal
The other South Indian movie that has thrilled audiences with its amazing storyline, comedy & performances is Tamil movie Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan & directed by Nelson Dilipkumar
Doctor
Emerging as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the vision of SS Rajamouli's directorial is a vision to watch and not to be missed at any cost
RRR
KGF: Chapter 2
Kannada actor Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, is another must-movie watch. The larger-than-life Rocky's life, action, and dialogues entertained audiences and was directed by Prashanth Neel
Valimai
If action is your ball game, Ajith Kumar's Valimai directed by H Vinoth has all over it. His bike stunts and screen persona will keep you hooked to the screen
