Pujya Doss

september 28 2023

Entertainment

10 Lee Dong Wook K-dramas to watch

A young woman pretends to be the long-lost granddaughter of a wealthy family, and falls in love with her grandson

Image: SBS

My Girl 

A woman with terminal cancer and a wealthy man who has everything go on a journey to Japan, where they find love and healing

Image: SBS

Scent of a Woman 

 A man falsely accused of treason goes on the run, and falls in love with a woman who helps him

Image: KBS2

The Fugitive of Joseon

A man who was fired from his family's hotel as a child returns as an adult to take revenge

Image: MBC

Hotel King 

A goblin searches for his bride to end his immortality, and falls in love with a grim reaper

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 

A top actress pretends to be a secretary at a law firm in order to research a role and falls in love with a lawyer

Image: tvN

Touch Your Heart 

A corrupt cop and a righteous man with dissociative identity disorder team up to fight crime

Image: tvN

Bad and Crazy 

A gumiho/nine-tailed fox who works as a producer at a variety show falls in love with a woman who is the reincarnation of his first love

Image: tvN

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 

A young man moves to a new city to start college but finds himself trapped in a dormitory where the residents are cruel and unforgiving

Image: OCN

Hell is Other People 

Image: tvN

A man and a woman who have been friends since childhood fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by their different personalities and family backgrounds

Bubble Gum 

