10 Lee Dong Wook K-dramas to watch
A young woman pretends to be the long-lost granddaughter of a wealthy family, and falls in love with her grandson
Image: SBS
My Girl
A woman with terminal cancer and a wealthy man who has everything go on a journey to Japan, where they find love and healing
Image: SBS
Scent of a Woman
A man falsely accused of treason goes on the run, and falls in love with a woman who helps him
Image: KBS2
The Fugitive of Joseon
A man who was fired from his family's hotel as a child returns as an adult to take revenge
Image: MBC
Hotel King
A goblin searches for his bride to end his immortality, and falls in love with a grim reaper
Image: tvN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
A top actress pretends to be a secretary at a law firm in order to research a role and falls in love with a lawyer
Image: tvN
Touch Your Heart
A corrupt cop and a righteous man with dissociative identity disorder team up to fight crime
Image: tvN
Bad and Crazy
A gumiho/nine-tailed fox who works as a producer at a variety show falls in love with a woman who is the reincarnation of his first love
Image: tvN
The Tale of the Nine-Tailed
A young man moves to a new city to start college but finds himself trapped in a dormitory where the residents are cruel and unforgiving
Image: OCN
Hell is Other People
Click Here
Image: tvN
A man and a woman who have been friends since childhood fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by their different personalities and family backgrounds
Bubble Gum