10 Lee Dong Wook K-dramas to watch
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A young woman pretends to be the long-lost granddaughter of a wealthy family, and falls in love with her grandson
Image: SBS
My Girl
A woman with terminal cancer and a wealthy man who has everything go on a journey to Japan, where they find love and healing
Scent of a Woman
Image: SBS
A man falsely accused of treason goes on the run, and falls in love with a woman who helps him
The Fugitive of Joseon
Image: KBS2
A man who was fired from his family's hotel as a child returns as an adult to take revenge
Hotel King
Image: MBC
A goblin searches for his bride to end his immortality, and falls in love with a grim reaper
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Image - tvN
A top actress pretends to be a secretary at a law firm in order to research a role and falls in love with a lawyer
Touch Your Heart
Image - tvN
A corrupt cop and a righteous man with dissociative identity disorder team up to fight crime
Bad and Crazy
Image - tvN
A gumiho/nine-tailed fox who works as a producer at a variety show falls in love with a woman who is the reincarnation of his first love
The Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Image - tvN
A young man moves to a new city to start college but finds himself trapped in a dormitory where the residents are cruel and unforgiving
Hell is Other People
Image: OCN
A man and a woman who have been friends since childhood fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by their different personalities and family backgrounds
Bubble Gum
Image: tvN