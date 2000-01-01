Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

APR 25, 2022

10 Lehengas to steal from Janhvi Kapoor

Glam & Gorgeous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looks lovely in this beautiful golden and green lehenga. She styled her hair in a bun and accessorised it with earrings

Vision in white

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This quirky lehenga looks magnificent. The nature-inspired print is such an inspiration

This is a perfect combination of traditional and contemporary. The mesmerising maroon color makes look Janhvi more beautiful

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Stunner

This one is a steal deal as it has everything that a lehenga should have. The colour, the blouse, the dupatta are spot on

Pretty in pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks like a diva in this maroon lehenga. The highlight of this one is its simplicity that stands out

Mesmerising in maroon

Image: pinkvilla

This lehenga has all the right feels. The Dhadak actress looks like a mermaid in this beautiful ensemble

Gorgeous in green

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

To keep the traditions alive, this one is a must-have lehenga. We love how Janhvi added a pop of colour with green and golden earrings

Yellow is a mood

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

This couture lehenga is beautiful, sparkly and shiny. The actress kept her hair loose and wore minimal accessories to let the outfit do all the talking

All things shiny

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janvhi looks splendid in this pretty attire. She kept her look ‘desi’

Indian Beauty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

With the right balance of elegance and charm, the Roohi actress is a perfect vision to behold in this lehenga

A starry art

