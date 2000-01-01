Glam & Gorgeous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looks lovely in this beautiful golden and green lehenga. She styled her hair in a bun and accessorised it with earrings
Vision in white
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This quirky lehenga looks magnificent. The nature-inspired print is such an inspiration
This is a perfect combination of traditional and contemporary. The mesmerising maroon color makes look Janhvi more beautiful
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Stunner
This one is a steal deal as it has everything that a lehenga should have. The colour, the blouse, the dupatta are spot on
Pretty in pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks like a diva in this maroon lehenga. The highlight of this one is its simplicity that stands out
Mesmerising in maroon
Image: pinkvilla
This lehenga has all the right feels. The Dhadak actress looks like a mermaid in this beautiful ensemble
Gorgeous in green
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
To keep the traditions alive, this one is a must-have lehenga. We love how Janhvi added a pop of colour with green and golden earrings
Yellow is a mood
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This couture lehenga is beautiful, sparkly and shiny. The actress kept her hair loose and wore minimal accessories to let the outfit do all the talking
All things shiny
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janvhi looks splendid in this pretty attire. She kept her look ‘desi’
Indian Beauty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
With the right balance of elegance and charm, the Roohi actress is a perfect vision to behold in this lehenga
A starry art
