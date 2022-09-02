Heading 3

10 Lehengas to steal from Madhuri Dixit

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ looked stunning in peach and yellow lehenga. She accesorised it with jewelleries

Hello Sunshine

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva kept her ethnic wear trendy with the tie and dye technique and mirror work on the blouse

What a poser

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The star wore a white striped lehenga that came with mesh detailing. She completed her look with earrings

Vision on white

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

This blue floral lehenga by Madhuri exuded major summer vibes and is ideal for a hot weather event

Beauty in blue

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lilac lehenga!

Can’t keep our eyes off

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looks stylish in a floral printed lehenga and we also love big earrings which are perfectly complementing the overall look

World is her runway

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Trend alert

This blue Indo-Western lehenga is approved by Madhuri. It has ruffled sleeves with a heavy bottom

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looks pretty in a sequinned blouse with cape-like sleeves. It also features striped detailing on the lehenga

Go Green

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She looked classy and glamorous in a blue lehenga with matching accessories

Timeless Beauty

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

From makeup, hair to lehenga, we love each detailing of this OTTD look

Purple Haze

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s off-duty style

Click Here