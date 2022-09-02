10 Lehengas to steal from Madhuri Dixit

Heading 3
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ looked stunning in peach and yellow lehenga. She accesorised it with jewelleries
Hello Sunshine
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva kept her ethnic wear trendy with the tie and dye technique and mirror work on the blouse
What a poser
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The star wore a white striped lehenga that came with mesh detailing. She completed her look with earrings
Vision on white
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
This blue floral lehenga by Madhuri exuded major summer vibes and is ideal for a hot weather event
Beauty in blue
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lilac lehenga!
Can’t keep our eyes off
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looks stylish in a floral printed lehenga and we also love big earrings which are perfectly complementing the overall look
World is her runway
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Trend alert
This blue Indo-Western lehenga is approved by Madhuri. It has ruffled sleeves with a heavy bottom
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looks pretty in a sequinned blouse with cape-like sleeves. It also features striped detailing on the lehenga
Go Green
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She looked classy and glamorous in a blue lehenga with matching accessories
Timeless Beauty
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
From makeup, hair to lehenga, we love each detailing of this OTTD look
Purple Haze
