10 Lesser known BTS songs you need to know

Hidden in the Love Yourself: Her album, this emotional track explores BTS's struggles and dreams

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sea:

A fun, energetic song from their debut days, celebrating their growth and journey

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

2nd Grade:

A hauntingly beautiful song about loneliness, inspired by the 52-hertz whale

Whalien 52:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A catchy, satirical take on the pressures of consumerism among youth

Spine Breaker:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A sweet and flirty song about the irresistible charm of a lover's dimple

Dimple:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A motivational anthem about pushing through hardships and chasing dreams

Tomorrow:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful ballad expressing the pain of a heartbreaking goodbye

Let Me Know:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A playful yet serious track urging fans to balance their lives and BTS fandom

Pied Piper:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A lesser-known gem from their early days, filled with heartfelt lyrics and smooth beats

Outro: Propose:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A hopeful love song about navigating the maze of life together with a loved one

Love Maze:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

