10 Lesser known BTS songs you need to know
Hidden in the Love Yourself: Her album, this emotional track explores BTS's struggles and dreams
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sea:
A fun, energetic song from their debut days, celebrating their growth and journey
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
2nd Grade:
A hauntingly beautiful song about loneliness, inspired by the 52-hertz whale
Whalien 52:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A catchy, satirical take on the pressures of consumerism among youth
Spine Breaker:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A sweet and flirty song about the irresistible charm of a lover's dimple
Dimple:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A motivational anthem about pushing through hardships and chasing dreams
Tomorrow:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful ballad expressing the pain of a heartbreaking goodbye
Let Me Know:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A playful yet serious track urging fans to balance their lives and BTS fandom
Pied Piper:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A lesser-known gem from their early days, filled with heartfelt lyrics and smooth beats
Outro: Propose:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
A hopeful love song about navigating the maze of life together with a loved one
Love Maze:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC