10
Lesser-known facts about
Alia Bhatt JUNE 14, 2021
1. For her iconic debut role in ‘Student of the year’, Alia lost about 16 kgs of weight
2. She starts off her day with a glass of warm water with lemon in it
3. Not many know that Alia has worked as a child actress in the movie ‘Sangharsh’
4. She is trained at Shiamak Davar’s dance school
5. Apart from dance, the actress is also trained musically from A.R. Rahman’s music school
6. She revealed that she has suffered from bouts of depression and anxiety in the past
7. Her celebrity crushes include Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, who she is presently dating
8. She is a party animal and has confessed that she used to carry CDs of her favourite tracks to parties
9. Alia shot for her iconic role in the movie ‘Gully Boy’ when she had injured her shoulder and had to wear her arm in a sling most of the times
10. Learning how to play the piano and honing her cooking skills are on the actress’ to-do list for the future
