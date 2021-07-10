10
Lesser-known facts about
BTS JULY 10, 2021
1. RM learned English by watching the American sitcom, Friends
2. V is ambidextrous, which means he can write with his left as well as his right hand
3. Suga loves music so much that he never even considered making his career in any other profession
4. The Golden Maknae, Jungkook has a phobia about microwaves. He hilariously thinks that they can explode at any moment
5. J-Hope is the only BTS member who hasn’t had his ears pierced. Apparently, it’s because he wants to preserve the purity of his ear lobes
6. Unlike many contemporary artists, BTS writes and produces its own music. This has been stated as the major reason behind their success
7. Jin often cuts his own hair. He has hilariously filmed himself doing it once
8. Before debuting as a BTS member, Suga used to work as a delivery boy to make ends meet
9. Jimin is a very clumsy person and often falls out of chairs much to the amusement of fans
10. Their music company’s CEO could not recognize V for almost a year even after he debuted
