Lesser-known facts about
BTS’ J-Hope June 15, 2021
1. Before he joined BTS, J-Hope was a part of two very successful dance groups called ‘Neuron’ and ‘Go arts’
2. When it comes to rapping, he considers the american rapper A$AP Rocky to be his idol
3. He is well-versed with different dance forms such as popping and locking, street dance and hip hop
4. He is a very emotional person and loves watching melodramatic movies
5. Hobi revealed that his celebrity crush is the American singer Tinashe and he hopes to collaborate with her some day
6. One of his favorite hobbies is making bracelets and he often gifts the BTS members his creations
7. He is deathly scared of needles and is the only BTS member with no piercings
8. He considers his bandmate Suga to be his best friend, even though they have opposite personalities. They often share pictures of wearing matching outfits and mimicking each other with their fans
9. J-Hope’s father is a literature teacher who initially disapproved of his dancing career
10. He is heavily involved in charity and recently donated 100 million Won to children who have suffered from violence in Tanzania
