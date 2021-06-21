10
Lesser-known facts about
BTS’ Jin JUNE 21, 2021
1. Jin was one of the quiet students during his high-school years and preferred to be alone
2. He can play the piano, the guitar and the pipe organ
3. His favourite foods are lobsters and chicken
4. Jin suffers from dry eyes which causes him to blink frequently
5. Unlike most men, Jin’s favourite colour is pink and he is often snapped in pink outfits
6. He is an excellent cook and often whips up delicious dishes for his fellow band members
7. Hilariously, he went to an all-boys high school yet he received 16 roses on Valentine’s Day
8. He is very athletic and often plays tennis and golf. He also loves snowboarding
9. When he was younger, he wanted to be a journalist
10. Seok-jin lived in Australia for a short time before he debuted as a K-Pop idol
