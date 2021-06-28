10
Lesser-known facts about
BTS’ RM JUNE 28, 2021
1. Nam Joon has an extraordinary IQ of 148 and often solves complex mathematical problems with ease
2. His fellow band member Jung Kook considers him as his role model
3. He is an award-winning song producer and has produced over more than 100 songs
4. He owns a cute dog that he has named Rapmon
5. Not many know that he has studied abroad in New Zealand
6. He is a very clumsy person and has been affectionately nicknamed ‘The God of destruction’ by BTS fans
7. He has lost his passport on many occasions and BTS members say they are used to it now
8. Before joining BTS, RM was an underground rapper with ‘Runch Randa’ as his stage name
9. He is vocal about his support for the LGBTQ community
10. Nam Joon revealed that he would have become a writer or a poet if he hadn’t joined BTS
