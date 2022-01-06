ENTERTAINMENT

Lesser known facts about Diljit Dosanjh

Talented artist

Be it acting or singing, Diljit Dosanjh has never failed to entertain the world

Video: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Fan favourite

From his funny posts on Instagram to showing his support during the Farmer's protest in Delhi, Diljit has never shied away

Video: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Passion driven

Even as a teenager, Diljit was passionate about music and could be found singing gurbanis at local gurudwaras

Video: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Proper Patola

His hit song, Proper Patola was the first Punjabi song to feature on Vevo

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Real Name

Reportedly, a producer asked him to change his name from Daljit to Diljit to make him stand out as a new artist. 'Dosanjh' is actually the name of his village

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Saanjh Foundation

In 2013 on his birthday, Diljit launched Saanjh Foundation, an NGO for the underprivileged, which contributes to orphanages and old age homes

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Wax statue

Diljit is also the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Brands

He is very successful and owns two clothing brands under his name, 'Urban Pendu' and 'WEARD 6'

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Private person

He is rumoured to have been married with a child, but the singer refuses to bring his family to the spotlight or talk about them publicly

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Sneakerhead

Diljit is obsessed with collecting sneakers. The most expensive one in his collection is the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

