ENTERTAINMENT
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
JAN 06, 2022
Lesser known facts about Diljit Dosanjh
Talented artist
Be it acting or singing, Diljit Dosanjh has never failed to entertain the world
Video: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Fan favourite
From his funny posts on Instagram to showing his support during the Farmer's protest in Delhi, Diljit has never shied away
Video: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Passion driven
Even as a teenager, Diljit was passionate about music and could be found singing gurbanis at local gurudwaras
Video: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Proper Patola
His hit song, Proper Patola was the first Punjabi song to feature on Vevo
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Real Name
Reportedly, a producer asked him to change his name from Daljit to Diljit to make him stand out as a new artist. 'Dosanjh' is actually the name of his village
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Saanjh Foundation
In 2013 on his birthday, Diljit launched Saanjh Foundation, an NGO for the underprivileged, which contributes to orphanages and old age homes
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Wax statue
Diljit is also the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Brands
He is very successful and owns two clothing brands under his name, 'Urban Pendu' and 'WEARD 6'
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Private person
He is rumoured to have been married with a child, but the singer refuses to bring his family to the spotlight or talk about them publicly
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Sneakerhead
Diljit is obsessed with collecting sneakers. The most expensive one in his collection is the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top 10 movies of Deepika Padukone