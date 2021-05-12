10
lesser known facts about Kiara Advani May 12, 2021
1. Kiara has been a Bollywood fan since childhood. She often used to recite dialogues from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ as a kid
2. She has a degree in mass communication from Jai Hind college, Mumbai
3. Her mother Genevieve Advani is a childhood friend of the Bollywood actor Salman Khan
4. The legendary actor Ashok Kumar is her great grand uncle
5. Kiara has admitted that she has a crush on Hrithik Roshan
6. Many fans might not know that Kiara’s real name is Alia. She changed her name on the advice of Salman Khan so as to avoid confusion with Alia Bhatt
7. She loves Priyanka Chopra’s work and considers her to be her role model
8. She debuted on screen when she was just 8 months old. She was featured in a soap commercial with her mom
9. Acting isn't the first job that the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress has held. She used to previously work as a teacher in her mother’s school
10. Kiara has stated that her favorite place to vacation is New York City
For more updates on Kiara, Bollywood,and Fashion, follow Pinkvilla