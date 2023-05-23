Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

mAY 23, 2023

10 Lesser known facts about Nani

Telugu actor Nani is a multi-faceted personality of Tollywood 

Nani 

Image : Nani Instagram 

Image : Nani Instagram 

He is one of the most inspiring actors of this generation who has climbed to top spot without any support 

Inspiring actor

Image : Nani Instagram 

Check out some lesser known and interesting facts about Nani 

Lesser known facts

Image : Nani Instagram 

Nani was born and raised in Hyderabad

Hyderabadi boy

Image : Nani Instagram 

He once revealed that he worked for a World Satellite radio channel as a Radio Jockey 

Radio Jockey

Image : Nani Instagram 

He has worked under Bapu as an assistant director in movies such as ‘Radha Gopalam’ 

Assistant director 

Image : Nani Instagram 

Nani was asked to dub for other industry artists like Dulquer Salmaan in ‘OK Bangaram,’ ‘Simba’ in the ‘Lion King’ 

Narrator/voice artist

Image : Nani Instagram 

He was a host for the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 2

TV host

Image : Nani Instagram 

He has a production house called ‘Wall Poster Cinema’ 

Film producer 

Image : Nani Instagram 

He has worked with Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda etc. His movies have been dubbed into languages like Tamil and Malayalam 

Multi-lingual hero 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here