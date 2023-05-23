mAY 23, 2023
10 Lesser known facts about Nani
Telugu actor Nani is a multi-faceted personality of Tollywood
Nani
He is one of the most inspiring actors of this generation who has climbed to top spot without any support
Inspiring actor
Check out some lesser known and interesting facts about Nani
Lesser known facts
Nani was born and raised in Hyderabad
Hyderabadi boy
He once revealed that he worked for a World Satellite radio channel as a Radio Jockey
Radio Jockey
He has worked under Bapu as an assistant director in movies such as ‘Radha Gopalam’
Assistant director
Nani was asked to dub for other industry artists like Dulquer Salmaan in ‘OK Bangaram,’ ‘Simba’ in the ‘Lion King’
Narrator/voice artist
He was a host for the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 2
TV host
He has a production house called ‘Wall Poster Cinema’
Film producer
He has worked with Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda etc. His movies have been dubbed into languages like Tamil and Malayalam
Multi-lingual hero
