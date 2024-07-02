Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 entertainment

JUly 02, 2024

10 Lessons we learnt from Raanjhanaa movie 


True love lasts even through tough times

#1

Image: IMDb 

Finding peace comes from accepting things and people as they are

Image: IMDb 

#2

Love doesn't always reciprocate or unfold as expected

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

#3

Some wounds from love never fully heal, despite the passage of time

#4

Image: Colour yellow Production Instagram

It's not about losing her. It's about someone else having her

#5

Image: IMDb 

Choices made in love can affect many things

#6

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Idolizing someone can lead to heartbreak and disappointment

#7

Video: Colour yellow Production Instagram

Fate can be unpredictable and cruel

#8

Video: Colour yellow Production Instagram 

You are not in love with her but in love with the idea of being in love with her

#9

Image: IMDb 

#10

Image: IMDb 

Obsessive love can lead to destruction

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here