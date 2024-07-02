Heading 3
Jiya Surana
entertainment
JUly 02, 2024
10 Lessons we learnt from Raanjhanaa movie
True love lasts even through tough times
#1
Image: IMDb
Finding peace comes from accepting things and people as they are
Image: IMDb
#2
Love doesn't always reciprocate or unfold as expected
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
#3
Some wounds from love never fully heal, despite the passage of time
#4
Image: Colour yellow Production Instagram
It's not about losing her. It's about someone else having her
#5
Image: IMDb
Choices made in love can affect many things
#6
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Idolizing someone can lead to heartbreak and disappointment
#7
Video: Colour yellow Production Instagram
Fate can be unpredictable and cruel
#8
Video: Colour yellow Production Instagram
You are not in love with her but in love with the idea of being in love with her
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
Obsessive love can lead to destruction
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.