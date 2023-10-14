Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
14 OCTOBER, 2023
10 life lessons we learned from F.R.I.E.N.D.S
In the pilot of the series, we saw all six characters dealing with some past baggage like Rachel’s escape from her loveless wedding or Ross's divorce, however over time they beautifully move on with life and find happiness
Move on with the Present
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
Although Love is a selfless bond sometimes you might need to compromise a little for the happiness of your partner, unless it can get over too soon like when Richard didn't want to have babies with Monica knowing how much she adored him but the time he realized his mistake it was too late
Love comes with sacrifice
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
Don't be afraid to share your true feelings as it might cost you a lot of pain like Ross faced losing Rachel to Paolo and Richard faced losing Monica to Chandler
Life goes on
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
If you are a Friends fan you might have seen the six friends struggling with their careers multiple times, either it's Joey with his acting job or Rachel with her career as a fashion executive, one thing they didn't do is lose hope
Don't give up your dreams
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
This breakthrough sitcom simply tackled numerous serious issues with a bit of humor, such as Monica and Chandler's fertility problems, or Rachel becoming a single mother, they show us parenthood is beautiful regardless of the convention
Definition of parenthood
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
We can't thank Phoebe Buffay enough for teaching us the valuable lesson of self-love and honestly
Be yourself
Image Source: Lisa Kudrow's Instagram
The divorce joke isn't a surprising fact for Friends fans, nevertheless, despite getting divorced multiple times Ross ultimately found his soulmate, so like him don't give up on love no matter how many wrecked relationships you had
Divorce isn't the end of love
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
The biggest lesson the show gives us is the importance of valuing your true friends. Like the six friends were always there for each other you'll also be there for your pals
Value your friends
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
Joey and Chandler's adorable bromance teaches us many values including that true friendship isn't affected by money. No matter how much money they owed each other, they were always together through thick and thin
Money isn't everything
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
You might be thinking this isn't possible, well, it's possible for Ross as he incredibly supported his ex-wife Emily to stand up to her parents at her wedding despite having a turbulent past with her
Exes can be friends
Image Source: Friends's Instagram
