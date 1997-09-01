10 Major K-pop Birthdays In September
The lead vocalist and maknae of the boy group BTS He is known for his powerful vocals and dancing He was born on September 1, 1997
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The leader and lead dancer of the boy group TXT He is known for his dancing and stage presence He was born on September 13, 2001
Yeonjun (TXT):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A member of the boy group TREASURE He is known for his visuals and vocals He was born on September 8, 2001
Jeongwoo (TREASURE):
Image: YG Entertainment
A member of the boy group Stray Kids He is known for his vocals and songwriting He was born on September 10, 2000
Seungmin (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
The leader and main rapper of the boy group BTS He is known for his witty raps and leadership skills He was born on September 12, 1994
RM (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Park Soo-young, known by the stage name Joy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and host She debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet She was born on September 3, 1996
Joy (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
Mark Tuan is a member of the South Korean boy group Got7 known for his rapping skills He was born on September 4, 1993
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mark (GOT7)
Kim Junkyu known as Junkyu is a South Korean singer He is a member of the boy group TREASURE He was born on September 9, 2000
Image: YG Entertainment
Junkyu (TREASURE)
He is the main rapper, vocalist, and producer of the group Stray Kids He was born on September 14, 2000
Han (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Felix the member of the group Stray Kids and the main rapper was born on September 15, 2000
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment