Pujya Doss

september 08, 2023

Entertainment

10 Major K-pop Birthdays In September

The lead vocalist and maknae of the boy group BTS He is known for his powerful vocals and dancing He was born on September 1, 1997

Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 The leader and lead dancer of the boy group TXT He is known for his dancing and stage presence He was born on September 13, 2001

Yeonjun (TXT):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A member of the boy group TREASURE He is known for his visuals and vocals He was born on September 8, 2001

Jeongwoo (TREASURE): 

Image: YG Entertainment

A member of the boy group Stray Kids He is known for his vocals and songwriting He was born on September 10, 2000

Seungmin (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The leader and main rapper of the boy group BTS He is known for his witty raps and leadership skills He was born on September 12, 1994

RM (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Park Soo-young, known by the stage name Joy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and host She debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet She was born on September 3, 1996

Joy (Red Velvet)

Image: SM Entertainment

Mark Tuan is a member of the South Korean boy group Got7 known for his rapping skills He was born on September 4, 1993

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mark (GOT7)

Kim Junkyu known as Junkyu is a South Korean singer He is a member of the boy group TREASURE He was born on September 9, 2000

Image: YG Entertainment

Junkyu (TREASURE)

He is the main rapper, vocalist, and producer of the group Stray Kids He was born on September 14, 2000

Han (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Felix the member of the group Stray Kids and the main rapper was born on September 15, 2000

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

