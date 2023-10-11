Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

11 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Malayalam films that can make you cry

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Rani Padmini is the tale of two women from different backgrounds embarking on an awakening journey. It has an emotional plot with the blend of feminism

Rani Padmini

Image: IMDb

The Mammootty starrer 2018 released film explores the challenges and difficulties faced by a father whose daughter is diagnosed with cerebral palsy 

Peranbu

Image Source: IMDB

Recently released film 2018 follows the story of humanity and togetherness in the times of crisis. The film is based on the real-life flood crisis in Kerala

2018

Image: IMDb 

The National Award winning Malayalam film explores the relationship between a 60-year-old technologically-challenged father with his two young sons. It has one of the most emotional plots 

#Home

Image Source: IMDB

It is a feel-good, heart warming film that explores the bond between a grandson and his grandfather

Ustad Hotel

Image Source: IMDB

It is one of the most popular films of Indian cinema. The movie explores how a father did everything possible to save his family 

Drishyam

Image Source: IMDB

It is a feel-good romantic drama that follows the journey of two free-spirited individuals who finds love and healing in each other's company

Charlie

Image Source: IMDB

It is a story of a love-hate relationship between four brothers. It has a feal-good emotional plot attached to it which could definitely make you cry 

Kumbalangi Nights

Image Source: IMDB

The 2014 released film follows the story of three adult cousins living in Bangalore. It explores love, friendship and challenges of adulthood. Yaariyaan 2 is the official Hindi remake of this movie

 Bangalore Days

Image Source: IMDB

The coming-of-age romantic drama Hridayam follows two phases of a man - his college life and post college life

Hridayam

Image Source: IMDB

