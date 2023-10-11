Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
11 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Malayalam films that can make you cry
Directed by Aashiq Abu, Rani Padmini is the tale of two women from different backgrounds embarking on an awakening journey. It has an emotional plot with the blend of feminism
Rani Padmini
Image: IMDb
The Mammootty starrer 2018 released film explores the challenges and difficulties faced by a father whose daughter is diagnosed with cerebral palsy
Peranbu
Image Source: IMDB
Recently released film 2018 follows the story of humanity and togetherness in the times of crisis. The film is based on the real-life flood crisis in Kerala
2018
Image: IMDb
The National Award winning Malayalam film explores the relationship between a 60-year-old technologically-challenged father with his two young sons. It has one of the most emotional plots
#Home
Image Source: IMDB
It is a feel-good, heart warming film that explores the bond between a grandson and his grandfather
Ustad Hotel
Image Source: IMDB
It is one of the most popular films of Indian cinema. The movie explores how a father did everything possible to save his family
Drishyam
Image Source: IMDB
It is a feel-good romantic drama that follows the journey of two free-spirited individuals who finds love and healing in each other's company
Charlie
Image Source: IMDB
It is a story of a love-hate relationship between four brothers. It has a feal-good emotional plot attached to it which could definitely make you cry
Kumbalangi Nights
Image Source: IMDB
The 2014 released film follows the story of three adult cousins living in Bangalore. It explores love, friendship and challenges of adulthood. Yaariyaan 2 is the official Hindi remake of this movie
Bangalore Days
Image Source: IMDB
The coming-of-age romantic drama Hridayam follows two phases of a man - his college life and post college life
Hridayam
Image Source: IMDB
