Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 Male 2nd gen K-pop groups who are still active 

The struggle to stay active becomes even more apparent when we consider the second generation of K-Pop, which saw the debut of over 60 groups. Her is the list of 9 male K-pop groups that are still active 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The group debuted in 2005 with the track “Twins (Knock Out)” under Super Junior 05. In January this year, the group released a compilation album, The Road, and went on their 9th world tour in April

 Super Junior

Image: SM Entertainment

Debuting on August 29, 2008, with "10 Out Of 10," 2PM, under JYP Entertainment, is celebrated for hits like "Heartbeat" and "Again & Again," showcasing enduring talent

2PM

Image: JYP Entertainment

INFINITE, under Woollim Entertainment since their 2010 debut with "Come Back Again," stands as K-pop legends with iconic tracks like "Be Mine" and "The Chaser

INFINITE

Image: INFINITECOMPANY

Boyfriend, initially under Starship Entertainment, debuted on May 26, 2011, with "Boyfriend." Currently active in Japan, their journey continues under the spotlight

BF (Boyfriend)

Image: Starship Entertainment

CNBLUE, debuting on January 14, 2010, with "I'm A Loner," recently released the Japanese single "Let It Shine" on October 19, 2022, continuing their musical journey

CNBLUE

Image: FNC Entertainment

Though inactive, 2AM, under JYP Entertainment, hints at future plans. Their legacy remains, marked by their timelessness and contributions to the K-pop scene

2AM

Image: JYP Entertainment

SHINee, under SM Entertainment, left an indelible mark with hits like "Ring Ding Dong" and "Lucifer," solidifying their position as K-pop trailblazers

SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment

Comprising G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung, BIGBANG, under YG Entertainment, stands as a global phenomenon, leaving an unparalleled impact on the K-pop industry

BIGBANG

Image: YG Entertainment

Debuting on July 9, 2010, with "Clap," TEEN TOP, under TOP Media, overcame military enlistments and is set to return with an album on July 4, 2023. The anticipation builds

TEEN TOP

Image: TOP Media

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here