10 male K-actors in their 20s to keep your eyes on
Song Kang, with his boyish charm and expressive eyes, captures hearts effortlessly. His charismatic presence on-screen, combined with a versatile acting range, promises a flourishing career.
Image: SBS
Song Kang
Got7's Park Jin-young, a multi-talented artist, boasts striking visuals and a captivating stage presence. His transition to acting showcases his versatility and magnetic appeal.
Image: tvN
Park Jin-young
Astro's Cha Eun-woo, recognized for his ethereal beauty, exudes a perfect blend of handsomeness and grace. His captivating visuals make him a sought-after heartthrob in the industry.
Image: MBC
Cha Eun-woo
SF9's Rowoon, known for his towering height and model-like looks, emanates a magnetic aura. His handsome features and on-screen charisma contribute to his rising popularity.
Rowoon
Image: JTBC
Ahn Hyo-seop, a multi-faceted talent, captivates with his charming smile and boy-next-door appeal. His handsome features complement his versatility as an actor and musician.
Ahn Hyo-seop
Image: tvN
Lee Do-hyun
Image: JTBC
Lee Do-hyun's charming boyish looks, coupled with a charismatic presence, make him a standout in his generation. His growing popularity attests to his potential as a leading actor.
Park Solomon's unique and captivating visuals set him apart. With a distinctive charm, he effortlessly captures attention, making him a rising star in the world of K- entertainment.
Park Solomon
Image: Disney+
Kim Min-gue's rugged charm and intense gaze contribute to his alluring appeal. His handsomeness, combined with solid acting skills, establishes him as a notable actor.
Kim Min-gue
Image: SBS
Lee Jae-wook's enigmatic visuals and unconventional charm make him a standout in the industry. His distinctive features and on-screen charisma promise a promising career.
Lee Jae-Wook
Image: MBC
Kim Young-dae's striking features and suave presence make him a visual delight. His captivating looks, coupled with strong acting skills, position him as a rising heartthrob in K-dramaland.
Kim Young-dae
Image: SBS