10 male K-drama actors to follow on ‘gram
The Hallyu heartthrob shares glimpses of his acting career, travels, and dashing looks, keeping fans swooning
Image: Lee Min Ho’s Official Instagram
Lee Min Ho
Park Seo Joon's feed is a mix of charming selfies, on-set moments, and his down-to-earth personality
Image: Park Seo Joon’s Official Instagram
Park Seo Joon
From action-packed roles to heartwarming snaps, Ji Chang Wook's Instagram showcases his versatile talent and adorable smile
Image: Ji Chang Wook’s Official Instagram
Ji Chang Wook
Kim Soo Hyun's feed is a blend of his acting journey, endorsements, and glimpses into his personal life
Image: Kim Soo Hyun’s Official Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun
Song Joong Ki's Instagram offers a window into his adventures, fashion choices, and his charisma on and off-screen
Image: Joong Ki’s Official Instagram
Song Joong Ki
Park Bo Gum's gentle charm shines through his posts, featuring his acting, travels, and heartwarming interactions with fans
Image: Park Bo Gum’s Official Instagram
Park Bo Gum
Yoo Ah In's feed reflects his artistic spirit, with a mix of acting, art, and thought-provoking posts
Image: Yoo Ah In’s Official Instagram
Yoo Ah In
Nam Joo Hyuk's Instagram is a visual treat, showcasing his modeling career, drama moments, and playful side
Image: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Official Instagram
Nam Joo Hyuk
Lee Dong Wook's feed exudes sophistication, featuring his acting projects, fashion, and glimpses into his classy life
Image: Lee Dong Wook’s Official Instagram
Lee Dong Wook
Choi Woo Shik’s feed is a blend of his professional and personal life that makes it a perfect place to know all about him in one place
Image: Choi Woo Shik’s Official Instagram
Choi Woo Shik