Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 male K-drama actors to follow on ‘gram

The Hallyu heartthrob shares glimpses of his acting career, travels, and dashing looks, keeping fans swooning

Image: Lee Min Ho’s Official Instagram

Lee Min Ho

Park Seo Joon's feed is a mix of charming selfies, on-set moments, and his down-to-earth personality

Image: Park Seo Joon’s Official Instagram

Park Seo Joon

From action-packed roles to heartwarming snaps, Ji Chang Wook's Instagram showcases his versatile talent and adorable smile

Image: Ji Chang Wook’s Official Instagram

Ji Chang Wook

Kim Soo Hyun's feed is a blend of his acting journey, endorsements, and glimpses into his personal life

Image: Kim Soo Hyun’s Official Instagram

Kim Soo Hyun

Song Joong Ki's Instagram offers a window into his adventures, fashion choices, and his charisma on and off-screen

Image: Joong Ki’s Official Instagram

Song Joong Ki

Park Bo Gum's gentle charm shines through his posts, featuring his acting, travels, and heartwarming interactions with fans

Image: Park Bo Gum’s Official Instagram

Park Bo Gum

Yoo Ah In's feed reflects his artistic spirit, with a mix of acting, art, and thought-provoking posts

Image: Yoo Ah In’s Official Instagram

Yoo Ah In

Nam Joo Hyuk's Instagram is a visual treat, showcasing his modeling career, drama moments, and playful side

Image: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Official Instagram

Nam Joo Hyuk 

Lee Dong Wook's feed exudes sophistication, featuring his acting projects, fashion, and glimpses into his classy life

Image: Lee Dong Wook’s Official Instagram

Lee Dong Wook

Choi Woo Shik’s feed is a blend of his professional and personal life that makes it a perfect place to know all about him in one place

Image: Choi Woo Shik’s Official Instagram

Choi Woo Shik

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here