april 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Male K-pop fashion icons you need to check out

Pujya Doss

Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram

J-Hope of BTS

J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year

Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram

Image:  Taeyong‘s official Instagram

Taeyong of NCT

ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces

Image:  Rocky‘s official Instagram

Rocky of ASTRO

Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection

Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram

Hyunjin of Stray Kids

There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon

Image:  BTS‘s official Instagram

Jungkook of BTS

Jeno Lee of NCT Dream achieved a major milestone with Ferragamo naming him as their first male house ambassador. Taking on the roles of the group’s lead dancer and rapper

Image:  Jeno Lee‘s official Instagram

Jeno Lee of NCT Dream

Vernon of SEVENTEEN is one of the many K-pop idols making waves in the world of fashion. The worldwide ambassador for Kenzo made his debut for the luxury label at the Paris Fashion Week

Vernon of SEVENTEEN

Image:  Vernon‘s official Instagram

Jackson Wang is a familiar face in fashion and one of the global brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. Unsurprisingly, his Instagram account is the epitome of contemporary cool

Image:  Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram

Jackson Wang

Jimin of BTS is the latest face of Tiffany & Co. and his campaign for the iconic jewelry brand is set to premiere later this year.

Jimin of BTS

Image:  Jimin‘s official Instagram

Suga’s style speaks to his love for streetwear and minimalism. His love for monochrome is portrayed through well-fitted basics, clean lines and subtle details

Suga of BTS

Image:  Suga‘s official Instagram

