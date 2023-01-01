10 Male K-pop fashion icons you need to check out
Pujya Doss
Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram
J-Hope of BTS
J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year
Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram
Image: Taeyong‘s official Instagram
Taeyong of NCT
ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces
Image: Rocky‘s official Instagram
Rocky of ASTRO
Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection
Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram
Hyunjin of Stray Kids
There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon
Image: BTS‘s official Instagram
Jungkook of BTS
Jeno Lee of NCT Dream achieved a major milestone with Ferragamo naming him as their first male house ambassador. Taking on the roles of the group’s lead dancer and rapper
Image: Jeno Lee‘s official Instagram
Jeno Lee of NCT Dream
Vernon of SEVENTEEN is one of the many K-pop idols making waves in the world of fashion. The worldwide ambassador for Kenzo made his debut for the luxury label at the Paris Fashion Week
Vernon of SEVENTEEN
Image: Vernon‘s official Instagram
Jackson Wang is a familiar face in fashion and one of the global brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. Unsurprisingly, his Instagram account is the epitome of contemporary cool
Image: Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram
Jackson Wang
Jimin of BTS is the latest face of Tiffany & Co. and his campaign for the iconic jewelry brand is set to premiere later this year.
Jimin of BTS
Image: Jimin‘s official Instagram
Suga’s style speaks to his love for streetwear and minimalism. His love for monochrome is portrayed through well-fitted basics, clean lines and subtle details
Suga of BTS
Image: Suga‘s official Instagram