10 male K-pop Idols as Historical Kings
Jungkook as King Sejong
With leadership akin to King Sejong, Jungkook's innovative spirit and dedication to education mirror the monarch's legacy
Taemin embodies King Yeongjo's wisdom and resilience, navigating challenges with grace and leaving a lasting impact on the kingdom
Taemin as King Yeongjo
Baekhyun's charisma and vision parallel King Jeongjo's reign, fostering prosperity and cultural advancement in times of change
Baekhyun as King Jeongjo
Jin's regal presence and benevolent leadership resemble King Seongjong, known for his wisdom and commitment to the people's welfare
Jin as King Seongjong
Hongjoong's strategic prowess and visionary leadership echo King Taejo's founding of a dynasty, laying the groundwork for greatness
Hongjoong as King Taejo
G-Dragon's bold innovation and cultural influence mirror King Gwanggaeto's legacy, expanding the kingdom's reach and influence
G-Dragon as King Gwanggaeto
RM's intellectual depth and diplomatic skill parallel King Seonjo's reign, marked by scholarly achievements and adept governance
RM as King Seonjo
Changmin embodies King Jeongjo's compassionate leadership and dedication to justice, ensuring the prosperity and stability of his realm
Changmin as King Jeongjo
Rowoon's noble bearing and strategic acumen mirror King Taejo's founding of a dynasty, shaping the kingdom's destiny with foresight
Rowoon as King Taejo
Wonho's innovative spirit and passion for knowledge reflect King Sejong's legacy, advancing culture and technology for the betterment of society
Wonho as King Sejong
