april 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 male K-pop Idols as Historical Kings 

Pujya Doss

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook as King Sejong

With leadership akin to King Sejong, Jungkook's innovative spirit and dedication to education mirror the monarch's legacy

Taemin embodies King Yeongjo's wisdom and resilience, navigating challenges with grace and leaving a lasting impact on the kingdom

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taemin as King Yeongjo

Baekhyun's charisma and vision parallel King Jeongjo's reign, fostering prosperity and cultural advancement in times of change

Image:  SM Entertainment

Baekhyun as King Jeongjo

Jin's regal presence and benevolent leadership resemble King Seongjong, known for his wisdom and commitment to the people's welfare

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin as King Seongjong

Hongjoong's strategic prowess and visionary leadership echo King Taejo's founding of a dynasty, laying the groundwork for greatness

Image:  KQ Entertainment

Hongjoong as King Taejo

G-Dragon's bold innovation and cultural influence mirror King Gwanggaeto's legacy, expanding the kingdom's reach and influence

Image:  YG Entertainment

G-Dragon as King Gwanggaeto

RM's intellectual depth and diplomatic skill parallel King Seonjo's reign, marked by scholarly achievements and adept governance

RM as King Seonjo

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Changmin embodies King Jeongjo's compassionate leadership and dedication to justice, ensuring the prosperity and stability of his realm

Image:  SM Entertainment

Changmin as King Jeongjo

Rowoon's noble bearing and strategic acumen mirror King Taejo's founding of a dynasty, shaping the kingdom's destiny with foresight

Rowoon as King Taejo

Image:  FNC Entertainment

Wonho's innovative spirit and passion for knowledge reflect King Sejong's legacy, advancing culture and technology for the betterment of society

Wonho as King Sejong

Image:  Highline Entertainment

