10 Male K-pop idols we want as our BFF
RM is intelligent, caring, and always ready with wise advice, making him a perfect BFF who’s easy to talk to
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
Hyungwon's humor, laid-back personality, and love for memes make him a fun and relatable friend
Image: Starship Entertainment
Hyungwon (MONSTA X)
Jungkook’s adventurous spirit, down-to-earth nature, and supportive attitude make him a great companion for any activity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Mark's friendly, easygoing personality and genuine care for others make him someone you'd love to hang out with
Mark (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
Suga’s wisdom, loyalty, and calm demeanor make him the friend you turn to for heartfelt conversations and support
Suga (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jackson’s energetic, outgoing nature and his ability to make everyone laugh make him a fantastic friend to have around
Jackson (GOT7)
Image: TEAM WANG
Baekhyun’s playful, affectionate personality and his knack for brightening anyone’s day make him an ideal BFF
Baekhyun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Minhyun’s kind-hearted, considerate nature and his love for clean spaces make him a dependable and tidy friend
Hwang Minhyun (NU'EST)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Felix’s warm, cheerful personality and his talent for baking delicious treats make him a sweet and enjoyable friend
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Vernon’s laid-back, cool demeanor and his interest in various cultures make him an interesting and easygoing friend
Vernon (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment