PUJYA DOSS

june 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 Male K-pop idols we want as our BFF

RM is intelligent, caring, and always ready with wise advice, making him a perfect BFF who’s easy to talk to

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

Hyungwon's humor, laid-back personality, and love for memes make him a fun and relatable friend

Image: Starship Entertainment

Hyungwon (MONSTA X)

Jungkook’s adventurous spirit, down-to-earth nature, and supportive attitude make him a great companion for any activity

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Mark's friendly, easygoing personality and genuine care for others make him someone you'd love to hang out with

Mark (NCT)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Suga’s wisdom, loyalty, and calm demeanor make him the friend you turn to for heartfelt conversations and support

Suga (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jackson’s energetic, outgoing nature and his ability to make everyone laugh make him a fantastic friend to have around

Jackson (GOT7)

Image:  TEAM WANG

Baekhyun’s playful, affectionate personality and his knack for brightening anyone’s day make him an ideal BFF

Baekhyun (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Minhyun’s kind-hearted, considerate nature and his love for clean spaces make him a dependable and tidy friend

Hwang Minhyun (NU'EST)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Felix’s warm, cheerful personality and his talent for baking delicious treats make him a sweet and enjoyable friend

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Vernon’s laid-back, cool demeanor and his interest in various cultures make him an interesting and easygoing friend

Vernon (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

