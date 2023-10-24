Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

23 OCTOBER, 2023

10 mass action entertainers to watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a good example of a mass action drama. The movie filled with massy dialogues, hero elevation scenes and unreal action is nothing less than a treat for the fans

 Jawan

Image: IMDb

Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 are great picks for massy cinema. Yash as Rocky Bhai has carved out a separate fan base

KGF franchise

Image: IMDb

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri is a good mass actioner. The movie was directed by Atlee Kumar and now heading for its Hindi remake 

 Theri

Image: IMDb

Boyapati Srinu directorial Akhanda was one of the superhit mass actioner drama of 2023. Balakrishna has nailed the genre over the time

 Akhanda

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is a perfect watch for a mass cinema lover. Hero's double role, family emotion, over the top action and peppy music, What else does one need from a massy entertainer?

 Rowdy Rathore

Image: IMDb

Jai HoSalman Khan's Jai Ho is a good pick for genre lovers. It has very raw action sequences with a strong social message

Jai Ho

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan wins over the audience with its massy action, chest-thumping dialogues and groovy music. It will be a good pick for the mass cinema lover

 Pathaan

Image: IMDb

Sunny Deol's Gadar franchise of two parts is a great watch. The first part was iconic while the second only focused on the nostalgia and loud dialogues. However, a Sunny Deol fan would like both the parts

Gadar franchise

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's RRR is a visual treat for the genre lovers. The filmmaker has elevated mass cinema to another level with his unique storytelling and execution

 RRR

Image: IMDb

Rohit Shetty's cop action drama films including Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi are also good picks for the fans. These films would definitely give you many moments to whistle and hoot for the protagonist 

Cop Universe Films

Image: IMDb

