Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
23 OCTOBER, 2023
10 mass action entertainers to watch
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a good example of a mass action drama. The movie filled with massy dialogues, hero elevation scenes and unreal action is nothing less than a treat for the fans
Jawan
Image: IMDb
Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 are great picks for massy cinema. Yash as Rocky Bhai has carved out a separate fan base
KGF franchise
Image: IMDb
Thalapathy Vijay's Theri is a good mass actioner. The movie was directed by Atlee Kumar and now heading for its Hindi remake
Theri
Image: IMDb
Boyapati Srinu directorial Akhanda was one of the superhit mass actioner drama of 2023. Balakrishna has nailed the genre over the time
Akhanda
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is a perfect watch for a mass cinema lover. Hero's double role, family emotion, over the top action and peppy music, What else does one need from a massy entertainer?
Rowdy Rathore
Image: IMDb
Jai HoSalman Khan's Jai Ho is a good pick for genre lovers. It has very raw action sequences with a strong social message
Jai Ho
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan wins over the audience with its massy action, chest-thumping dialogues and groovy music. It will be a good pick for the mass cinema lover
Pathaan
Image: IMDb
Sunny Deol's Gadar franchise of two parts is a great watch. The first part was iconic while the second only focused on the nostalgia and loud dialogues. However, a Sunny Deol fan would like both the parts
Gadar franchise
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli's RRR is a visual treat for the genre lovers. The filmmaker has elevated mass cinema to another level with his unique storytelling and execution
RRR
Image: IMDb
Rohit Shetty's cop action drama films including Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi are also good picks for the fans. These films would definitely give you many moments to whistle and hoot for the protagonist
Cop Universe Films
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.