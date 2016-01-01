10 Medical K-Dramas to Binge-Watch
Join five doctors and close friends as they balance work, music, and life at Yulje Medical Center.
Hospital Playlist (2020–2021)
A spin-off of from Hospital Playlist, this new tale follows a set of four new quirky resident doctors as they navigate work life and relationships.
Resident Playbook (2025)
Kim Sabu teaches medical and life lessons to surgeons in a country hospital while fighting moral and personal wars.
Dr. Romantic (2016–2023)
Two old academic rivals meet again as exhausted doctors, burning out, and later falling in love.
Doctor Slump (2024)
A compassionate nurse spreads sunshine on a psych ward while learning her own strength.
Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)
A stay-at-home mom resumes her medical profession in her 40s, dealing with chaos, comedy, and self-discovery.
Doctor Cha (2023)
Emergency responders with their lives on the line scramble to rescue lives in life-or-death trauma situations.
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (2025)
A ghost surgeon turns humble after learning the art of humility through a young, carefree doctor.
Ghost Doctor (2022)
Love blossoms in a neurosurgery department for a headstrong and passionate doctor in this hit drama starring Kim Rae-won, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Kyun-sang, and Lee Sung-kyung.
Doctors (2016)
A vampire surgeon fights inner evil while saving lives and unmasking conspiracies.
Blood (2015)
