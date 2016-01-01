Heading 3

MAY 28, 2025

10 Medical K-Dramas to Binge-Watch

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Join five doctors and close friends as they balance work, music, and life at Yulje Medical Center. 

Hospital Playlist (2020–2021)

Image Credit: Imdb

A spin-off of from Hospital Playlist, this new tale follows a set of four new quirky resident doctors as they navigate work life and relationships.

Resident Playbook (2025)

Image Credit: Imdb

Kim Sabu teaches medical and life lessons to surgeons in a country hospital while fighting moral and personal wars.

Dr. Romantic (2016–2023)

Image Credit: Imdb

Two old academic rivals meet again as exhausted doctors, burning out, and later falling in love. 

Doctor Slump (2024)

Image Credit: Imdb

A compassionate nurse spreads sunshine on a psych ward while learning her own strength.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)

Image Credit: Imdb

A stay-at-home mom resumes her medical profession in her 40s, dealing with chaos, comedy, and self-discovery. 

Doctor Cha (2023)

Image Credit: Imdb

Emergency responders with their lives on the line scramble to rescue lives in life-or-death trauma situations. 

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (2025)

Image Credit: Imdb

A ghost surgeon turns humble after learning the art of humility through a young, carefree doctor. 

Ghost Doctor (2022)

Image Credit: Imdb

Love blossoms in a neurosurgery department for a headstrong and passionate doctor in this hit drama starring Kim Rae-won, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Kyun-sang, and Lee Sung-kyung. 

Doctors (2016)

Image Credit: Imdb

A vampire surgeon fights inner evil while saving lives and unmasking conspiracies. 

Blood (2015)

Image Credit: Imdb

Click Here