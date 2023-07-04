Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 04, 2023

10 Memorable Cameos 

King Khan rules hearts for his romantic roles. But his action-packed effective cameo in Brahmastra mesmerized the audience

 Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account 

Fans were surprised to see a cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger in the movie Pathaan to aid Shah Rukh Khan! It was like a re-creation of the Karan Arjun moment 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram account 

Salman Khan in Pathaan 

Trust Priyanka Chopra to increase the excitement level to the T. The diva played a short role in the film where she appeared in Prateek’s dream as the Desi Girl 

Priyanka Chopra in Ra.One 

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account 

The Bollywood superstar played the role of a perfect prospective groom for Isha, Vidya Balan. Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher’s chemistry entertained the fans

Shah Rukh Khan in Heyy Baby 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account 

 Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram account 

Salman Khan made a special appearance in the movie as Anjali’s fiance. His role swooned the fans and they hoped that Anjali would have chosen Aman as her life partner 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram account 

 Hrithik Roshan in Don 2 

The fans were delighted to see Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space together again. Hrithik enacted as Don when King Khan hid his identity by wearing a facial mask 

Bebo’s presence paved the storyline of the film. She played the role of Aditya’s deceased wife who became his inspiration to punish the corrupt people 

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gabbar is Back

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account 

King Khan is not only a romance king but also of cameos. He made a short yet impactful appearance in the movie as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband 

Shah Rukh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account 

Aditi Rao Hydari in Fitoor 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram account 

Hydari played the role of Begum in a small flashback scene in Fitoor. The scene charmed the audience and they hoped to see her more on-screen 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram account 

This century’s greatest actor made a cameo in English Vinglish. He was a warm companion to Saashi in the movie 

Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here