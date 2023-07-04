Heading 3
July 04, 2023
10 Memorable Cameos
King Khan rules hearts for his romantic roles. But his action-packed effective cameo in Brahmastra mesmerized the audience
Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account
Fans were surprised to see a cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger in the movie Pathaan to aid Shah Rukh Khan! It was like a re-creation of the Karan Arjun moment
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram account
Salman Khan in Pathaan
Trust Priyanka Chopra to increase the excitement level to the T. The diva played a short role in the film where she appeared in Prateek’s dream as the Desi Girl
Priyanka Chopra in Ra.One
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account
The Bollywood superstar played the role of a perfect prospective groom for Isha, Vidya Balan. Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher’s chemistry entertained the fans
Shah Rukh Khan in Heyy Baby
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account
Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram account
Salman Khan made a special appearance in the movie as Anjali’s fiance. His role swooned the fans and they hoped that Anjali would have chosen Aman as her life partner
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram account
Hrithik Roshan in Don 2
The fans were delighted to see Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space together again. Hrithik enacted as Don when King Khan hid his identity by wearing a facial mask
Bebo’s presence paved the storyline of the film. She played the role of Aditya’s deceased wife who became his inspiration to punish the corrupt people
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gabbar is Back
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account
King Khan is not only a romance king but also of cameos. He made a short yet impactful appearance in the movie as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband
Shah Rukh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account
Aditi Rao Hydari in Fitoor
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram account
Hydari played the role of Begum in a small flashback scene in Fitoor. The scene charmed the audience and they hoped to see her more on-screen
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram account
This century’s greatest actor made a cameo in English Vinglish. He was a warm companion to Saashi in the movie
Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish
