Pujya Doss

july 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 memorable K-dramas to Rewatch

A mythical romance between a goblin and a mortal, featuring breathtaking visuals and a timeless love story

Image: tvN

Goblin

Heart-pounding military romance, revisit the love that conquers all odds

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

An otherworldly love story with humor and charm, where an alien falls for a famous actress

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

Nostalgic and heartwarming, relive the treasured memories of neighborhood friends in 1980s Seoul

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

Delve into love, mental health, and healing in this emotionally charged drama

It's Okay, That's Love

Image: SBS

Mystery and romance collide in the life of a man with dissociative identity disorder

Kill Me, Heal Me

Image: MBC

Mind-bending romance between a webtoon character and a real-world doctor

W - Two Worlds

Image: MBC

Action-packed adventures of a night courier-turned-hero with a mysterious past 

Healer

Image: KBS2

Time-bending chase to solve cold cases and rewrite history in this gripping crime drama

Signal

Image: tvN

Step into an enchanted, otherworldly hotel where ghosts find solace, and love stories unfold

Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

