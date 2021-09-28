sept 28, 2021
10 Memorable roles of Ranbir Kapoor
This biographical movie is the career-defining film that really demonstrated Ranbir Kapoor’s acting prowess
Sanju
Anurag Basu’s Barfi saw one of the best performances by the actor and even went to Oscars 2013 as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category
Barfi
The film fraternity should be forever thankful for a movie like Rockstar and the soulful music by AR Rahman in it
Rockstar
Ranbir Kapoor effortlessly gets into the character of Siddharth Mehra whose bored and aimless life finds meaning after Aisha walks into his life
Wake Up Sid
Ranbir’s role as Kabir, the smart and adventurous lad who can have the world in the palm of his hands if he wanted to in YJHD can never be forgotten
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Anjaana Anjaani was a box office hit and Ranbir outdid himself as Akash, the suicidal rich man
Anjaana Anjani
This romantic comedy film was one of the best of its time and saw the then buzz couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Ranbir Kapoor plays Samar, a young wild and free young man whose life changes after the death of his politician father that drags him into the messy world of politics
Raajneeti
Regardless of the movie not marking up to the expected level, Ranbir's role as Ved deserved all the applause
Tamasha
Only Ranbir could have played the role of Jagga with his Raj Kapoor-Charlie Chaplin-esque comedic skills in this movie
Jagga Jasoos
