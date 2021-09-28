sept 28, 2021

10 Memorable roles of Ranbir Kapoor

This biographical movie is the career-defining film that really demonstrated Ranbir Kapoor’s acting prowess

Sanju

Anurag Basu’s Barfi saw one of the best performances by the actor and even went to Oscars 2013 as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category

Barfi

The film fraternity should be forever thankful for a movie like Rockstar and the soulful music by AR Rahman in it

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor effortlessly gets into the character of Siddharth Mehra whose bored and aimless life finds meaning after Aisha walks into his life

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir’s role as Kabir, the smart and adventurous lad who can have the world in the palm of his hands if he wanted to in YJHD can never be forgotten

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Anjaana Anjaani was a box office hit and Ranbir outdid himself as Akash, the suicidal rich man

Anjaana Anjani

This romantic comedy film was one of the best of its time and saw the then buzz couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ranbir Kapoor plays Samar, a young wild and free young man whose life changes after the death of his politician father that drags him into the messy world of politics

Raajneeti

Regardless of the movie not marking up to the expected level, Ranbir's role as Ved deserved all the applause

Tamasha

Only Ranbir could have played the role of Jagga with his Raj Kapoor-Charlie Chaplin-esque comedic skills in this movie

Jagga Jasoos

