Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 mind-blowing K-drama thrillers

Detectives from different eras communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie, solving cold cases and uncovering mind-bending secrets that transcend time

Image: tvN

Signal 

Exploring their astrology, TXT emerges as one of the most well-rounded K-pop acts, harmonizing beautifully with the zodiac

Image: tvN

Stranger 

A psychic, a priest, and a detective unite to battle supernatural forces and solve chilling mysteries in this spine-tingling occult thriller

Image: OCN

The Guest 

A dedicated call center operator with a unique ability to hear crimes in progress teams up with a detective to solve heinous cases, delivering intense thrills

Image: OCN

Voice

In a repressive cult, four friends fight to escape, revealing dark secrets and conspiracies that send shivers down your spine

Image: OCN

Save Me 

A detective mysteriously travels through time to solve a serial murder case. This intense thriller explores fate, justice, and the unknown

Tunnel 

Image: OCN

Set in ancient Korea, a prince investigates a zombie outbreak to save his kingdom. This historical horror thriller is a tale of power and survival

Kingdom 

Image: Netflix

A brilliant but eccentric detective battles psychopathic criminals in this Korean adaptation of the popular British crime drama

Less Than Evil

Image: MBC

The gripping sequel continues the hunt for criminals, with a new team of call center operators using their unique skills to solve intense cases

Voice 2 

Image: OCN

Beomgyu's watery, intuitive nature makes him a key component to the group, considering he's the only water sign

The Lies Within 

Image: TXT’s official Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Voice

Click Here