10 mind-blowing K-drama thrillers
Detectives from different eras communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie, solving cold cases and uncovering mind-bending secrets that transcend time
Image: tvN
Signal
Image: tvN
Stranger
A psychic, a priest, and a detective unite to battle supernatural forces and solve chilling mysteries in this spine-tingling occult thriller
Image: OCN
The Guest
A dedicated call center operator with a unique ability to hear crimes in progress teams up with a detective to solve heinous cases, delivering intense thrills
Image: OCN
Voice
In a repressive cult, four friends fight to escape, revealing dark secrets and conspiracies that send shivers down your spine
Image: OCN
Save Me
A detective mysteriously travels through time to solve a serial murder case. This intense thriller explores fate, justice, and the unknown
Tunnel
Image: OCN
Set in ancient Korea, a prince investigates a zombie outbreak to save his kingdom. This historical horror thriller is a tale of power and survival
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
A brilliant but eccentric detective battles psychopathic criminals in this Korean adaptation of the popular British crime drama
Less Than Evil
Image: MBC
The gripping sequel continues the hunt for criminals, with a new team of call center operators using their unique skills to solve intense cases
Voice 2
Image: OCN
The Lies Within
Image: TXT’s official Instagram