june 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 mind-boggling K-dramas like Mouse

Moupriya Banerjee

A detective joins forces with a talented voice profiler to track down a serial killer

Image: OCN

 Voice

When a string of cold cases haunts a city for decades, a group of present-day detectives try to find a way to communicate with a skilled police officer from the past

Image: tvN

Signal

A detective’s perfect married life faces trouble when she suspects her husband is involved in one of the serial killing cases

Flower of Evil

Image: tvN

When a stuntman faces a tragic airplane crash, he decides to find out the truth behind it, uncovering some dirty cover-ups by corrupt officials

Image: SBS

 Vagabond

A CEO who sees others' futures when he touches them, joins forces with a woman who can see ghosts and together they try to solve mysteries 

 The Master’s Sun

Image: SBS

As a successful lawyer facing memory loss ends up being accused of murdering his family, he must piece together everything to prove his innocence 

Defendant

Image: SBS

A police officer from 1979 mysteriously transports to 2017 where he must team up with modern-day detectives in order to solve a case spanning 30 years

 Tunnel

Image: OCN

When a high schooler faces a mysterious death, his teacher teams up with a detective to piece the incident together 

Nobody Knows

Image: SBS

Two detectives with different work processes must join forces to solve a string of murders haunting the city

The Good Detective

Image: OCN

A detective with the highest rate of arrests for petty thieves, teams up with three others to take down a corruption process

 Chief Detective 1958

Image: MBC

