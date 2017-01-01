10 mind-boggling K-dramas like Mouse
Moupriya Banerjee
A detective joins forces with a talented voice profiler to track down a serial killer
Image: OCN
Voice
When a string of cold cases haunts a city for decades, a group of present-day detectives try to find a way to communicate with a skilled police officer from the past
Image: tvN
Signal
A detective’s perfect married life faces trouble when she suspects her husband is involved in one of the serial killing cases
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
When a stuntman faces a tragic airplane crash, he decides to find out the truth behind it, uncovering some dirty cover-ups by corrupt officials
Image: SBS
Vagabond
A CEO who sees others' futures when he touches them, joins forces with a woman who can see ghosts and together they try to solve mysteries
The Master’s Sun
Image: SBS
As a successful lawyer facing memory loss ends up being accused of murdering his family, he must piece together everything to prove his innocence
Defendant
Image: SBS
A police officer from 1979 mysteriously transports to 2017 where he must team up with modern-day detectives in order to solve a case spanning 30 years
Tunnel
Image: OCN
When a high schooler faces a mysterious death, his teacher teams up with a detective to piece the incident together
Nobody Knows
Image: SBS
Two detectives with different work processes must join forces to solve a string of murders haunting the city
The Good Detective
Image: OCN
A detective with the highest rate of arrests for petty thieves, teams up with three others to take down a corruption process
Chief Detective 1958
Image: MBC