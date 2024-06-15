Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2024

10 mind-twisting Indian Movies to watch 


Pawan Kumar's directorial movie Lucia is a Kannada language psychological thriller drama that revolves around an insomniac man who is tricked into buying drugs. The concept will blow your mind

Lucia

Churuli is a Malayalam mystery thriller that will force you to google for the ending explained. It is a one-of-a-kind mind-twisting movie

 Churuli

Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic No Smoking is full of symbolic references to Kashyap’s own life. The movie is termed as ahead of its time and is hard to understand

 No Smoking

Sriram Raghavan-directed Andhadhun is a mind-bending thriller drama that intertwines multiple plots

 Andhadhun

Aamir Khan-starrer Talaash is a mystery drama that revolves around a police investigation of an actor’s death

Talaash

Starring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone, Karthik Calling Karthik is a psychological drama that revolves around a mentally ill person who has an alter ego

 Karthik Calling Karthik

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Love is a Malayalam psychological movie that revolves around a troubled toxic marriage

 Love

Mammukka’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayyakam is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama that follows some tourists returning on a bus. What happens when a passenger starts behaving wacky is the crucial plot of the story

 Nanpakal Nerathu Mayyakam

U Turn is a psychological drama that revolves around the mysterious death of a few motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover

 U Turn

 Drishyam

Mohanlal’s Drishyam is a cult thriller that revolves around an uneducated man who is ready to do anything to save his family

