10 mind-twisting Indian Movies to watch 

Pawan Kumar's directorial movie Lucia is a Kannada language psychological thriller drama that revolves around an insomniac man who is tricked into buying drugs. The concept will blow your mind
Lucia
Churuli is a Malayalam mystery thriller that will force you to google for the ending explained. It is a one-of-a-kind mind-twisting movie
Churuli
Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic No Smoking is full of symbolic references to Kashyap’s own life. The movie is termed as ahead of its time and is hard to understand
No Smoking
Sriram Raghavan-directed Andhadhun is a mind-bending thriller drama that intertwines multiple plots
Andhadhun
Aamir Khan-starrer Talaash is a mystery drama that revolves around a police investigation of an actor’s death
Talaash
Starring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone, Karthik Calling Karthik is a psychological drama that revolves around a mentally ill person who has an alter ego
Karthik Calling Karthik
Directed by Khalid Rahman, Love is a Malayalam psychological movie that revolves around a troubled toxic marriage
Love
Mammukka’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayyakam is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama that follows some tourists returning on a bus. What happens when a passenger starts behaving wacky is the crucial plot of the story
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayyakam
U Turn is a psychological drama that revolves around the mysterious death of a few motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover
U Turn
Drishyam
Mohanlal’s Drishyam is a cult thriller that revolves around an uneducated man who is ready to do anything to save his family