10 moments from BTS' V- IU's Love Wins all
IU and BTS's V released their highly anticipated collaboration, Love Wins All, with a music video directed by Um Tae-Hwa, creating buzz among fans.
Collaboration Release
The music video portrays IU and V as a couple fleeing danger in a post-apocalyptic future, marked by bruises and cuts, evoking a visually engaging narrative.
Apocalyptic Theme
IU and V's on-screen chemistry captivates fans, enhancing the emotional impact of Love Wins All, adding depth to the storyline.
Trailblazing Chemistry
The video unfolds as IU and V run through a forest, encountering a powerful force represented by a robotic cubical, building suspense and intrigue.
Visual Narrative
Seeking refuge in a shopping mall, IU and V discover a heap of clothes, symbolizing their desire to escape the apocalyptic world depicted in the hand cam visuals.
Dystopian Escape
The music video incorporates dream sequences where IU and V imagine a blissful life as newlyweds, juxtaposed with the harsh reality of their apocalyptic surroundings.
Fantasy Elements
Tear-Jerker
Love Wins All leaves fans with a heavy heart, driven by the emotionally charged lyrics, gritty visuals, and heartfelt performances of IU and V.
The robotic cubical, credited as a Special Guest in the end credits, hints at the involvement of BTS member SUGA, sparking speculation and excitement among viewers.
Cubical Symbolism
The video concludes with IU and V disappearing, leaving behind only their nuptial apparel, creating a poignant visual metaphor for their unfulfilled dreams.
Symbolic Conclusion
Love Wins All resonates with the masses due to its powerful combination of compelling storytelling, heartfelt lyrics, and the undeniable chemistry between IU and V.
Impactful Collaboration
