Heading 3

july 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 Monster K-dramas to watch on Netflix

Pujya Doss

Unleash supernatural chaos with a grim reaper navigating death, intense fight scenes, and a profound exploration of trauma in this gripping series that transcends the afterlife

Image: OCN

Black

A dark fairytale unfolds, weaving monstrous animation and nuanced portrayals of mental health, creating a captivating narrative that breaks the conventional K-drama mold

Image: tvN

It's Okay Not To Be Okay

Enter a world of political intrigue and stunning zombie lore in this Kingdom of the Gods adaptation. With two seasons, it delivers captivating storytelling and remarkable costume design

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

Crafted evil spirits and stellar action sequences define this series, based on Amazing Rumor. It keeps audiences engaged and entertained with its supernatural intrigue

Image: OCN

The Uncanny Counter

Possession, religion, and horror tropes converge in this favorite horror series, delivering a chilling narrative that explores the dark depths of supernatural phenomena

The Guest

Image: OCN

A horror anthology catering to true horror buffs, Goedam offers a unique and spine-chilling experience, perfect for those who found fascination in the horrors of Sweet Home

Goedam

Image: Netflix

Enter the world of apartment complex horror and mystery, based on the Naver WEBTOON, Hell is Other People. Experience expanded cast dynamics and a gripping narrative

Strangers from Hell 

Image: OCN

Pil Sung and Seo Jung form a dynamic duo, unraveling a deep mystery in this series that skillfully navigates character development, delivering unexpected twists and turns

Possessed 

Image: OCN

Biomechanically altered humans embark on superhero quests, posing moral questions and showcasing smashing fight choreography in this adrenaline-pumping K-drama

Rugal 

Image: OCN

Immerse yourself in a world of monsters as Eun Young unveils a secret realm. With unparalleled creature design, this series is a visual delight for horror enthusiasts

The School Nurse Files 

Image: Netflix

