Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 Most Addicting K-dramas in 2023

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

The Good Bad Mother is one of the most popular K-dramas of 2023. After an accident leaves Choi Kang-ho believing he is a child again, he and his mother have to find a way to fix their broken relationship

Image: JTBC

The Good Bad Mother

The Glory is a K-drama thriller based on true events that was released in two parts on Netflix. The first aired in December 2022, and the second in March 2023

Image: Netflix

The Glory, Part 2

Bloodhounds follows Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-jin, two boxers who become fast friends, as they try to take down a loan shark

Image: Netflix

Bloodhounds

Like many K-dramas with a political twist, corruption is the main focus of Queenmaker. It's always gratifying to see those who abuse power get taken down, and Queenmaker does it in a new and fresh way

Image: Netflix

Queenmaker

Seo Ah-ri finds herself drawn into the world of social media influencers who call themselves the Gabin Society. As she attempts to navigate the Gabin Society, Ah-ri exposes the fact that many influencers do

Celebrity

Image: Netflix

Ye-bun and Jang-yeol's relationship is sweet to see as they gradually begin to grow closer together. The townspeople also add a lot of funny elements to the K-drama, even as it deals with dark themes

Image: JTBC

Behind Your Touch

Cho Seung-woo stars as Shin Sung-han, a former music professor who makes the decision to become a divorce lawyer. Divorce Attorney Shin follows as he fights for his clients to get what they deserve

Image: JTBC

Divorce Attorney Shin

The relationships between Crash Course in Romance's characters are heartwarming to see, especially since Haeng-seon had long since given up on her dream future to help her family

Image: tvN

Crash Course In Romance

Yeo Mi-ran is a no-nonsense lawyer who fights for women both in court and on the streets. Nam Kang-ho is an actor with antiquated views on women, believing all they want is his money

Image: Netflix

Love To Hate You

The story of Kim Mo-mi, an insecure office worker who becomes a masked internet sensation, Mask Girl is a K-drama thriller that hooked the audience in 2023

Image: Netflix

Mask Girl

