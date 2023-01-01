10 Most Addicting K-dramas in 2023

The Good Bad Mother is one of the most popular K-dramas of 2023. After an accident leaves Choi Kang-ho believing he is a child again, he and his mother have to find a way to fix their broken relationship
The Good Bad Mother
The Glory is a K-drama thriller based on true events that was released in two parts on Netflix. The first aired in December 2022, and the second in March 2023
The Glory, Part 2
Bloodhounds follows Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-jin, two boxers who become fast friends, as they try to take down a loan shark
Bloodhounds
Like many K-dramas with a political twist, corruption is the main focus of Queenmaker. It's always gratifying to see those who abuse power get taken down, and Queenmaker does it in a new and fresh way
Queenmaker
Seo Ah-ri finds herself drawn into the world of social media influencers who call themselves the Gabin Society. As she attempts to navigate the Gabin Society, Ah-ri exposes the fact that many influencers do
Celebrity
Ye-bun and Jang-yeol's relationship is sweet to see as they gradually begin to grow closer together. The townspeople also add a lot of funny elements to the K-drama, even as it deals with dark themes
Behind Your Touch
Cho Seung-woo stars as Shin Sung-han, a former music professor who makes the decision to become a divorce lawyer. Divorce Attorney Shin follows as he fights for his clients to get what they deserve
Divorce Attorney Shin
The relationships between Crash Course in Romance's characters are heartwarming to see, especially since Haeng-seon had long since given up on her dream future to help her family
Crash Course In Romance
Yeo Mi-ran is a no-nonsense lawyer who fights for women both in court and on the streets. Nam Kang-ho is an actor with antiquated views on women, believing all they want is his money
Love To Hate You
The story of Kim Mo-mi, an insecure office worker who becomes a masked internet sensation, Mask Girl is a K-drama thriller that hooked the audience in 2023