Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 most addictive K-dramas

A survival thriller that follows a group of people who are invited to participate in a series of deadly games for a chance to win a large sum of money.

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A romantic comedy-drama that follows the story of a South Korean woman who crash-lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

A revenge drama that follows the story of a woman who seeks revenge on the people who ruined her life

Image: Netflix

The Glory

A legal drama that follows the story of a young woman with autism who becomes a lawyer

Image: ENA

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

A romantic fantasy drama that follows the story of a goblin who is cursed to live forever

Image: tvN

Goblin

A romantic drama that follows the story of a man and woman who meet in a psychiatric ward and fall in love

Image: JTBC

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

An action thriller that follows the story of a woman who goes undercover to infiltrate a drug cartel

My Name

Image: Netflix

A mafia comedy-drama that follows the story of a Korean-Italian mafia consigliere who returns to Korea after 20 years

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

A medical drama that follows the story of five doctors who become friends while working at a hospital

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

A slice-of-life drama that follows the story of a group of friends growing up in the 1980s

Image: tvN

 Reply 1988

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here