10 most addictive K-dramas
A survival thriller that follows a group of people who are invited to participate in a series of deadly games for a chance to win a large sum of money.
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
A romantic comedy-drama that follows the story of a South Korean woman who crash-lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A revenge drama that follows the story of a woman who seeks revenge on the people who ruined her life
Image: Netflix
The Glory
A legal drama that follows the story of a young woman with autism who becomes a lawyer
Image: ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
A romantic fantasy drama that follows the story of a goblin who is cursed to live forever
Image: tvN
Goblin
A romantic drama that follows the story of a man and woman who meet in a psychiatric ward and fall in love
Image: JTBC
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
An action thriller that follows the story of a woman who goes undercover to infiltrate a drug cartel
My Name
Image: Netflix
A mafia comedy-drama that follows the story of a Korean-Italian mafia consigliere who returns to Korea after 20 years
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A medical drama that follows the story of five doctors who become friends while working at a hospital
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A slice-of-life drama that follows the story of a group of friends growing up in the 1980s
Image: tvN
Reply 1988