Moumita Chakraborty

april 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 most adorable K-drama couples

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung display a friendly and cute relationship in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Book Joo. Their chemistry is both hilarious and meaningful. 

Image credits- MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Fight for My Way shows the relationship develop between Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won from childhood friends to lovers. 

Image credits- KBS

Fight for My Way 

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young play boss and secretary in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. While the boss is narcissistic but caring the secretary is hardworking and loving. 

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Image credits- tvN

Scenes of Lee Junho and YoonA were trending on the internet as the on-screen couple showed their innocent chemistry in King the Land. 

King the Land

Image credits- JTBC

Park Hyun Sik and Park Bo Young took the lead roles in Stong Woman Bong Soon. They formed a legendary couple and are considered iconic. 

Strong Woman Bong Soon 

Image Credits- JTBC

One Spring Night is a more mature romance. Han Ji Min and Jung Hae In add flavour to this slow-burn drama. 

One Spring Night

Image credits- MBC

The relationship between the main leads in Coffe Prince is quite interesting. They start off on the wrong foot but soon find affection for each other. 

Coffee Prince

Image Credits- MBC

Suspicious Partner features an exciting couple as they have their roasting and bickering moments. But they also have moments of passion and care. 

Suspicious Partner

Image credits- SBS

Though the drama left an open ending when it comes to the main couple. They were supportive and caring towards each other. 

Law School 

Image credits- JTBC

Secret Garden is a classic drama which tells the story of enemies to lovers. It stars Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won. 

Secret Garden 

Image Credits- SBS

