10 most adorable K-drama couples
Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung display a friendly and cute relationship in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Book Joo. Their chemistry is both hilarious and meaningful.
Image credits- MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Fight for My Way shows the relationship develop between Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won from childhood friends to lovers.
Image credits- KBS
Fight for My Way
Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young play boss and secretary in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. While the boss is narcissistic but caring the secretary is hardworking and loving.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image credits- tvN
Scenes of Lee Junho and YoonA were trending on the internet as the on-screen couple showed their innocent chemistry in King the Land.
King the Land
Image credits- JTBC
Park Hyun Sik and Park Bo Young took the lead roles in Stong Woman Bong Soon. They formed a legendary couple and are considered iconic.
Strong Woman Bong Soon
Image Credits- JTBC
One Spring Night is a more mature romance. Han Ji Min and Jung Hae In add flavour to this slow-burn drama.
One Spring Night
Image credits- MBC
The relationship between the main leads in Coffe Prince is quite interesting. They start off on the wrong foot but soon find affection for each other.
Coffee Prince
Image Credits- MBC
Suspicious Partner features an exciting couple as they have their roasting and bickering moments. But they also have moments of passion and care.
Suspicious Partner
Image credits- SBS
Though the drama left an open ending when it comes to the main couple. They were supportive and caring towards each other.
Law School
Image credits- JTBC
Secret Garden is a classic drama which tells the story of enemies to lovers. It stars Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won.
Secret Garden
Image Credits- SBS