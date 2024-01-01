Heading 3

april 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 most-anticipated 2024 K-drama couples

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: Netflix

Park Bo Gum and IU

Record of Youth’s Park Bo Gum and Hotel Del Luna’s IU will enthrall fans with their heart-fluttering romance in the new drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, which is slated to air in 2024 on Netflix

Park Bo Gum will also team up with Love Alarm’s Kim So Hyun to appear in the upcoming drama Good Boy (literal title) about the story of Olympic medalists and it will release in 2024’s second half

Image: THE BLACK LABEL, E&T Story

Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun

Fans will witness Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s blooming romance in the upcoming drama Melo Movie, which will explore the lives of young people and will be released on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young

Lee Min Ho returns to rom-com space with a sci-fi twist in the upcoming tvN drama Ask the Stars, where he will share on-screen chemistry with actress Gong Hyo Jin

Image: MYM Entertainment, Management SOOP

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin

Kim Woo Bin is returning to rom-com with Bae Suzy in the upcoming rom-com Everything Will Come True, where the stars will capture the heart-touching bond between a genie and a cold-faced woman

Image: AM Entertainment, Netflix

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy

Midnight Romance in Hagwon, slated to air on May 11, will capture the blooming romance between an academy instructor Jung Ryeon Won, and her past student Wi Ha Joon who returns with his love

Image: tvN

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na are collaborating on Netflix’s upcoming rom-com Frankly Speaking, which will be aired on May 1 and will narrate the story of an announcer and a variety show writer

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na

Image: JTBC

EXO’s Suho will star in Missing Crown Prince as a prince on the run, while Hong Ye Ji will transform into his destined wife as the duo battles with many conflicts and it will be released on April 13

Image: MBN

Missing Crown Prince

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh is all set to scorch the screen with his chemistry with actress Le Sun Bin in the upcoming K-drama Potato Research Institute

Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin

Image: Man of Creation, Initial Entertainment

In the upcoming romance drama Mr. Plankton, Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi will melt the fans’ hearts with their adorable love story as the drama narrates the lives of atypical people

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi

Image: Blitzway Entertainment, Netflix

