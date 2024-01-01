10 most-anticipated 2024 K-drama couples
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: Netflix
Park Bo Gum and IU
Record of Youth’s Park Bo Gum and Hotel Del Luna’s IU will enthrall fans with their heart-fluttering romance in the new drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, which is slated to air in 2024 on Netflix
Park Bo Gum will also team up with Love Alarm’s Kim So Hyun to appear in the upcoming drama Good Boy (literal title) about the story of Olympic medalists and it will release in 2024’s second half
Image: THE BLACK LABEL, E&T Story
Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun
Fans will witness Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s blooming romance in the upcoming drama Melo Movie, which will explore the lives of young people and will be released on Netflix
Image: Netflix
Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young
Lee Min Ho returns to rom-com space with a sci-fi twist in the upcoming tvN drama Ask the Stars, where he will share on-screen chemistry with actress Gong Hyo Jin
Image: MYM Entertainment, Management SOOP
Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin
Kim Woo Bin is returning to rom-com with Bae Suzy in the upcoming rom-com Everything Will Come True, where the stars will capture the heart-touching bond between a genie and a cold-faced woman
Image: AM Entertainment, Netflix
Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy
Midnight Romance in Hagwon, slated to air on May 11, will capture the blooming romance between an academy instructor Jung Ryeon Won, and her past student Wi Ha Joon who returns with his love
Image: tvN
Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won
Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na are collaborating on Netflix’s upcoming rom-com Frankly Speaking, which will be aired on May 1 and will narrate the story of an announcer and a variety show writer
Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na
Image: JTBC
EXO’s Suho will star in Missing Crown Prince as a prince on the run, while Hong Ye Ji will transform into his destined wife as the duo battles with many conflicts and it will be released on April 13
Image: MBN
Missing Crown Prince
Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh is all set to scorch the screen with his chemistry with actress Le Sun Bin in the upcoming K-drama Potato Research Institute
Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin
Image: Man of Creation, Initial Entertainment
In the upcoming romance drama Mr. Plankton, Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi will melt the fans’ hearts with their adorable love story as the drama narrates the lives of atypical people
Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi
Image: Blitzway Entertainment, Netflix