Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 24, 2023
10 most awaited films of 2024
Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are coming up with their next collaboration, Fighter will release on January 25, 2024 in theaters
Fighter
Image: IMDB
Jr. NTR is making waves for his upcoming release, Devara. It will be a two-part film franchise
Image: IMDb
Devara
Ram Charan is heading towards his next release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed
Image: IMDb
Game Changer
Shankar's other project, Indian 2, is also making waves. The movie stars Kamal Haasan in the lead
Image: IMDb
Indian 2
Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is releasing on Eid 2024
Image: IMDb
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Post Salaar, Prabhas's immediate next film is Kalki 2898 AD. The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles
Image: IMDb
Kalki 2898 AD
Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is coming on August 15, 2024. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh while Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in Cameo roles
Image: IMDb
Singham Again
Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie, Pushpa: The Rule, is also announced to release on August 15, 2024, in clash with Singham Again
Image: IMDb
Pushpa 2
Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 is making a huge buzz for its star cast. The comedy entertainer is releasing on Christmas 2024
Image: IMDb
Welcome 3
Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. The Champions remake will be a Christmas 2024 release
Image: IMDb
Sitaare Zameen Par
