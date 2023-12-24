Heading 3

December 24, 2023

10 most awaited films of 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are coming up with their next collaboration, Fighter will release on January 25, 2024 in theaters 

Fighter

Image: IMDB

Jr. NTR is making waves for his upcoming release, Devara. It will be a two-part film franchise 

Image: IMDb 

Devara

Ram Charan is heading towards his next release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed

Image: IMDb 

 Game Changer

Shankar's other project, Indian 2, is also making waves. The movie stars Kamal Haasan in the lead 

Image: IMDb 

Indian 2

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is releasing on Eid 2024

Image: IMDb 

 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Post Salaar, Prabhas's immediate next film is Kalki 2898 AD. The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles 

Image: IMDb 

Kalki 2898 AD

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is coming on August 15, 2024. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh while Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in Cameo roles 

Image: IMDb 

Singham Again

Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie, Pushpa: The Rule, is also announced to release on August 15, 2024, in clash with Singham Again 

Image: IMDb 

Pushpa 2

Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 is making a huge buzz for its star cast. The comedy entertainer is releasing on Christmas 2024 

Image: IMDb 

Welcome 3

Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. The Champions remake will be a Christmas 2024 release 

Image: IMDb 

Sitaare Zameen Par 

