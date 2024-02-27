Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
10 most-awaited Tamil movies of 2024
GOAT is reported to be one of Thalapathy Vijay's final films before he ventures deeper into Tamil Nadu politics, making it a memorable project for all involved
GOAT
Vettaiyan, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel, sees Amitabh Bachchan play an important role as well
Vettaiyan
Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan and Siddharth leading the sequel to Indian, which follows vigilante Senapathy as he eliminates societal wrongdoers
Indian 2
Vidaamuyarchi features Ajith and Trisha in lead roles in an upcoming, highly anticipated action thriller
Vidaamuyarchi
Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol lead the cast of the 3D period drama Kanguva, planned as a Pan-India release
Kanguva
Thangalaan features Vikram in an unrecognizable role regarding the Kolar Gold Fields, seemingly Pa Ranjith’s most hard-hitting film yet
Thangalaan
Amaran depicts the life of the brave Major Varadarajan, who lost his life in battle in 2014
Amaran
Writer-director Dhanush plays the lead in his 50th film, Raayan, a career milestone for the prolific actor
Raayan
Vetrimaaran directs Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in Viduthalai’s sequel this year
Viduthalai: Part 2
Thug Life
Thug Life sees Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated on-screen reunion with director Maniratnam
