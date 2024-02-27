Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 most-awaited Tamil movies of 2024

GOAT is reported to be one of Thalapathy Vijay's final films before he ventures deeper into Tamil Nadu politics, making it a memorable project for all involved

GOAT

Vettaiyan, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel, sees Amitabh Bachchan play an important role as well

Vettaiyan

Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan and Siddharth leading the sequel to Indian, which follows vigilante Senapathy as he eliminates societal wrongdoers

Indian 2

Vidaamuyarchi features Ajith and Trisha in lead roles in an upcoming, highly anticipated action thriller

Vidaamuyarchi

Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol lead the cast of the 3D period drama Kanguva, planned as a Pan-India release

Kanguva

Thangalaan features Vikram in an unrecognizable role regarding the Kolar Gold Fields, seemingly Pa Ranjith’s most hard-hitting film yet

Thangalaan

Amaran depicts the life of the brave Major Varadarajan, who lost his life in battle in 2014

Amaran

Writer-director Dhanush plays the lead in his 50th film, Raayan, a career milestone for the prolific actor

Raayan

Vetrimaaran directs Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in Viduthalai’s sequel this year

Viduthalai: Part 2

Thug Life

Thug Life sees Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated on-screen reunion with director Maniratnam

