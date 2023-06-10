Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 10, 2023

 10 most awaited web series sequel 

The Kaleen Bhaiyya and Guddu show is coming back and reportedly will be released in 2023

Mirzapur 3

Image : Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram

Sushmita Sen will soon be back with her blockbuster series Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar“

Image : Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Aarya 3

The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer indeed is on a cliffhanger and has kept the audience waiting for part 2

Night Manager

Image : Disneyplus Hotstar’s Instagram

The audience is all geared up to watch Class season 2. The season 1 was most loved and was remake of ‘Elite’

Class 2

Image : Moses Koul’s Instagram

Pataal Lok 2

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The web series produced by Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback and fans are excited

Image : Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram

The Family Man 3

The most anticipated series family Man 3 has been confirmed and will begin the shoot soon

The crime thriller with romance has been loved by the audience while the shoot of season 2 will go on floors soon

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

Image : Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Instagram

The Nimrat Kaur series part 1 was a blockbuster while fans are waiting for season 2

The Test Case

Image : Nimrat Kaur’s Instagram

Made in Heaven 2

Image : Made In Heaven’s Instagram

The series is yet to get a release date as it has been delayed since the COVID-19 pandemic

Image : Netflix India’s Instagra

The first two seasons have received immense love while the 3rd season has been announced and fans can't wait

Mismatched 3

