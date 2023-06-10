Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 10, 2023
10 most awaited web series sequel
The Kaleen Bhaiyya and Guddu show is coming back and reportedly will be released in 2023
Mirzapur 3
Image : Pankaj Tripathi’s Instagram
Sushmita Sen will soon be back with her blockbuster series Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar“
Image : Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
Aarya 3
The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer indeed is on a cliffhanger and has kept the audience waiting for part 2
Night Manager
Image : Disneyplus Hotstar’s Instagram
The audience is all geared up to watch Class season 2. The season 1 was most loved and was remake of ‘Elite’
Class 2
Image : Moses Koul’s Instagram
Pataal Lok 2
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The web series produced by Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback and fans are excited
Image : Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram
The Family Man 3
The most anticipated series family Man 3 has been confirmed and will begin the shoot soon
The crime thriller with romance has been loved by the audience while the shoot of season 2 will go on floors soon
'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2
Image : Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Instagram
The Nimrat Kaur series part 1 was a blockbuster while fans are waiting for season 2
The Test Case
Image : Nimrat Kaur’s Instagram
Made in Heaven 2
Image : Made In Heaven’s Instagram
The series is yet to get a release date as it has been delayed since the COVID-19 pandemic
Image : Netflix India’s Instagra
The first two seasons have received immense love while the 3rd season has been announced and fans can't wait
Mismatched 3
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.