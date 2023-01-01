Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 04,2023

Entertainment

10 Most Beautiful K-pop Faces of 2023

As per voting website on Kingchoice, here is the list of the top 10 beautiful faces of 2023 in K-pop

Image: SM Entertainment 

Leader and main vocalist of Dreamcatcher. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence

Image: Dreamcatcher Company 

JiU 

Leader, lead rapper, and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her elegant visuals and versatile skills

Image: SM Entertainment 

Irene 

Sub-vocalist and lead dancer of MOMOLAND former. Known for her sweet vocals and charming personality

Image: MLD Entertainment 

Nancy 


Main vocalist and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her bright personality and powerful vocals

Image: SM Entertainment 

Joy 


Lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual of TWICE. Known for her ethereal beauty and graceful dance moves

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Tzuyu

Leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer of TWICE. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic leadership

Image: JYP Entertainment 

 Jihyo 

Main vocalist and lead dancer of Lapillus. Known for her sweet vocals and elegant visuals

Image: MLD Entertainment 

Chanty 

Lead vocalist of TWICE. Known for her bright personality and energetic stage presence

Image: JYP Entertainment 

 Nayeon 

Solo artist. Known for her powerful vocals and catchy songs

Image: Abyss Company 

Sunmi

Leader, main dancer, and lead rapper of aespa. Known for her powerful rap skills and all-around talent

Image: SM Entertainment 

Karina 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here