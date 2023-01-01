10 Most Beautiful K-pop Faces of 2023
As per voting website on Kingchoice, here is the list of the top 10 beautiful faces of 2023 in K-pop
Image: SM Entertainment
Leader and main vocalist of Dreamcatcher. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
JiU
Leader, lead rapper, and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her elegant visuals and versatile skills
Image: SM Entertainment
Irene
Sub-vocalist and lead dancer of MOMOLAND former. Known for her sweet vocals and charming personality
Image: MLD Entertainment
Nancy
Main vocalist and lead dancer of Red Velvet. Known for her bright personality and powerful vocals
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy
Lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual of TWICE. Known for her ethereal beauty and graceful dance moves
Image: JYP Entertainment
Tzuyu
Leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer of TWICE. Known for her powerful vocals and charismatic leadership
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jihyo
Main vocalist and lead dancer of Lapillus. Known for her sweet vocals and elegant visuals
Image: MLD Entertainment
Chanty
Lead vocalist of TWICE. Known for her bright personality and energetic stage presence
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon
Solo artist. Known for her powerful vocals and catchy songs
Image: Abyss Company
Sunmi
Leader, main dancer, and lead rapper of aespa. Known for her powerful rap skills and all-around talent
Image: SM Entertainment
Karina