Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 most beautiful K-pop idols female 

A global sensation, she effortlessly commands the stage, exuding charisma. Her chic style is a reflection of her magnetic presence

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

A versatile artist known for her impeccable rapping and dancing. Her charm is as contagious as her infectious smile

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

A visual marvel, Tzuyu possesses an angelic voice and a heart as sweet as her personality

Tzuyu (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment

The vivacious, outgoing idol, Sana's laughter and aegyo are positively infectious

Sana (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment

A charismatic leader, Nayeon's gifted vocals are a reflection of her bright and cheerful persona

Nayeon (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment

A multifaceted artist, IU's angelic voice graces both music and acting, making her an exceptional talent

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A stunning visual and elegant leader, Irene's graceful stage presence leaves an indelible mark

Irene (Red Velvet)

Image: SM Entertainment

A unique voice and versatile dancer, Seulgi adds a distinctive flair to Red Velvet's charm

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

Image: SM Entertainment

Wendy's gifted, powerful, and versatile vocals elevate her to a league of her own

Wendy (Red Velvet)

Image: SM Entertainment

A radiant idol with a bubbly personality, Joy's potent vocals are her signature, further illuminating Red Velvet's brilliance

Joy (Red Velvet) 

Image: SM Entertainment

