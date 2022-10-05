Heading 3

10 Most Beautiful Korean actresses

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

She is grace and beauty, all combined

Kim Tae Hee

Image: News1

The long running top actress has kept her projects selective

Jun Ji Hyun

Image: News1

Elegance comes to her naturally and she wears it like a crown

Song Hye Kyo

Image: News1

The idol turned actress quickly became a favorite face of the country

Bae Suzy

Image: News1

She has been a beloved name in the industry

Son Ye Jin

Image: News1

Having worked on for a long time in the field, she has surely earned the favour of the fans

Park Shin Hye

Image: News1

Lee Sung Kyung

With a bright future ahead of her, it looks like the good days have only begun

Image: News1

Another singer turned actor, she has earned praise for both her professions

IU

Image: News1

The youngest on the list, her fame has lasted for a long time and is likely to continue for longer

Kim Yoo Jung

Image: News1

Always looking for unique storylines, she has quite the knack for fantasy dramas

Park Bo Young

