10 Most Beautiful Korean actresses
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
She is grace and beauty, all combined
Kim Tae Hee
Image: News1
The long running top actress has kept her projects selective
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: News1
Elegance comes to her naturally and she wears it like a crown
Song Hye Kyo
Image: News1
The idol turned actress quickly became a favorite face of the country
Bae Suzy
Image: News1
She has been a beloved name in the industry
Son Ye Jin
Image: News1
Having worked on for a long time in the field, she has surely earned the favour of the fans
Park Shin Hye
Image: News1
Lee Sung Kyung
With a bright future ahead of her, it looks like the good days have only begun
Image: News1
Another singer turned actor, she has earned praise for both her professions
IU
Image: News1
The youngest on the list, her fame has lasted for a long time and is likely to continue for longer
Kim Yoo Jung
Image: News1
Always looking for unique storylines, she has quite the knack for fantasy dramas
Park Bo Young
