Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 most biased K-pop idols of groups

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS):

Known as the "Golden Maknae," Jungkook's talent in singing, dancing, and visuals makes him a fan favorite. His charm is irresistible

Felix's deep voice and adorable freckles make him stand out. His duality between fierce and cute keeps fans hooked

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Felix (Stray Kids):

Lisa's incredible dance skills and striking visuals make her a global icon. Her playful personality adds to her appeal

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK):

Yeonjun's dynamic performances and handsome looks earn him many fans. His charisma on stage is captivating

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun (TXT):

San's powerful stage presence and unique visuals make him a standout. His duality between off-stage cuteness and on-stage fierceness is adored

San (ATEEZ):

Image:  KQ Entertainment

Nayeon's bright smile and bubbly personality make her the heart of TWICE. Her natural charm captivates fans

Nayeon (TWICE):

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Hwasa's confident and sultry persona makes her a beloved idol. Her unique style and powerful vocals set her apart

Hwasa (MAMAMOO):

Image:  RBW

Taeyong's captivating visuals and leadership make him a favorite. His intense stage presence and artistry shine through

Taeyong (NCT):

Image:  SM Entertainment

Soyeon's exceptional rap skills and charismatic leadership make her stand out. Her creativity and style are admired by many

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Hoshi's boundless energy and sharp dance moves make him a favorite. His vibrant personality and dedication are truly inspiring

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here