10 most biased K-pop idols of groups
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS):
Known as the "Golden Maknae," Jungkook's talent in singing, dancing, and visuals makes him a fan favorite. His charm is irresistible
Felix's deep voice and adorable freckles make him stand out. His duality between fierce and cute keeps fans hooked
Image: JYP Entertainment
Felix (Stray Kids):
Lisa's incredible dance skills and striking visuals make her a global icon. Her playful personality adds to her appeal
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Yeonjun's dynamic performances and handsome looks earn him many fans. His charisma on stage is captivating
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT):
San's powerful stage presence and unique visuals make him a standout. His duality between off-stage cuteness and on-stage fierceness is adored
San (ATEEZ):
Image: KQ Entertainment
Nayeon's bright smile and bubbly personality make her the heart of TWICE. Her natural charm captivates fans
Nayeon (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hwasa's confident and sultry persona makes her a beloved idol. Her unique style and powerful vocals set her apart
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW
Taeyong's captivating visuals and leadership make him a favorite. His intense stage presence and artistry shine through
Taeyong (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Soyeon's exceptional rap skills and charismatic leadership make her stand out. Her creativity and style are admired by many
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Hoshi's boundless energy and sharp dance moves make him a favorite. His vibrant personality and dedication are truly inspiring
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment